Instagram tok why dem delete Hushpuppi account

Wia dis foto come from, HUSHPUPPI/INSTAGRAM Wetin we call dis foto, H﻿ushpuppi dey face criminal charges for United States

25 minutes wey don pass

Instagram don tell BBC say dem deactivate di account of di Nigerian influencer and high profile international fraudster, Hushpuppi, sake of say im break dia rules on fraud.

"We no want anyone to use our apps to defraud or exploit pipo, and we get clear rules against fraudulent activity - including money laundering," one tok-tok pesin for Meta, wey get Instagram, tok for inside one statement.

"We disable @hushpuppi account sake of say e break dis rules," di statement continue.

Hushpuppi, wey im real name na Ramon Abbas, dey always post luxurious images for im Instagram, as im dey display expensive lifestyle to im 2.8 million followers.

But di luxury lifestyle bin end afta dem arrest for Dubai, wia im dey live, for June 2020.

Less dan one year later, im plead guilty to money laundering for one US court and dem consider am to be one of di world most high-profile fraudsters, according to di FBI.

Court documents show say im last plot na wen im try to steal more dan $1.1m from pesin wey wan build school for Qatar.

Im get network all over di world, and some of im schemes spread from Malta to Mexico.

Documents wey dem file for California say im crimes cost nearly $24m, and e fit get 20 years jail sentence.

Despite Hushpuppi guilty plea last year, Instagram no take down im account dat time, as dem tok say dem investigate and decide say dem no go take di account down.

Di current deactivation of di account first dey reported by Nigerian media on Sunday.

Meta rule on fraud say dem try to "prevent fraudulent activity wey fit harm pipo or businesses".