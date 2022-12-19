Court don convict Peter Obi campaign DG Okupe over money laundering

One Federal High Court for Abuja don convict di Director-General of di Peter Obi Presidential Campaign Doyin Okupe over money laundering.

Justice Ijeoma Ojukwu wey preside over di case on Monday find Okupe guilty of contravening sections 16(1)&(2) of di Money Laundering Act and accepting cash in excess of di threshold allowed under di Act without going through one financial institution.

Di Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) bin arraign di Director-General of di Peter Obi Presidential Campaign in 2019 on a 59-count charge bordering on alleged money laundering and diversion of N702 million.