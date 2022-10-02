B﻿urkina Faso coup leaders tok say dem don reopen dia borders to oda kontris

one hour wey don pass

Captain Ibrahim Traoré wey lead Friday coup inside Burkina Faso don announce say di West African kontri borders now dey reopened.

Dis latest announcement dey come after a broadcast message in which e say di situation dey under control.

Traoré also wan dem stop attacks against French assets inside di capital Ouagadougou.

However protesters no be like say dem dey follow dis request.

Videos on social media show gunfire and teargas wey dem dey fire at one crowd outside di French embassy wey bin dey pull down barbed wire from one of di walls.

C﻿oup leaders call for calm

Leaders of Friday coup in Burkina Faso don issue statement on national TV, calling for calm and asking protestors to stop attacks on the French embassy and military base.

Dem say di situation dey under control and say order dey gradually restore.

Protestors don dey target di French embassy inside Ouagadougou following one statement by di Junta on Saturday.