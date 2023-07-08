Video explainer: Wetin you suppose know about di tax wey FIRS wan begin collect from market pipo

Play video, "FIRS plan to collect Value Added Tax from market pipo", Duration 1,59 01:59 Wetin we call dis Video, Tins to know about di tax wey FIRS wan begin collect from market pipo

31 minutes wey don pass

Di Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) say dem dey partner wit Market Traders Association of Nigeria, MATAN to collect Value Added Tax (VAT) from dia members wey be over 40 million traders for di kontri.

Dis traders mostly na for informal markets.

FIRS say di Initiative aim na to reduce multiple taxation for di informal space.

Dis one include illegal taxes by “miscreants and self-imposed tax collectors” wey no dey end up for goment treasury.

Annette Arotiba expain wetin di patnership mean and how e go affect you.