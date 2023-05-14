Turkey dey decide dia future wit or without Erdogan

Wia dis foto come from, ERDEM SAHIN/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock Wetin we call dis foto, One woman dey register to vote for di general election for one polling station for Istanbul

Turkey pipo dey vote for di most important elections for dia modern history, to decide if Recep Tayyip Erdogan go remain as president afta 20 years in power.

Im main rival, Kemal Kilicdaroglu, don promise to scrap many of di powers wey President Erdogan acquire afta e survive one failed coup for 2016.

Wit correct opposition alliance, e get real chance of winning.

But dis race dey very tight and di stakes dey so high wey make di campaign dey very strong.

Video show as President Erdogan dey stretch election rules wen e dey follow some worshippers tok for Saturday evening prayers for Istanbul.

To secure total victory on Sunday, di winner go need more dan 50% of di vote. Otherwise e go turn to run-off in two weeks' time.

According to reports, queues form for some polling stations before voting start at 08:00 (05:00 GMT) and one official for one Istanbul school bin joke say Turks dey hungry for democracy as dem don break di stamp for voting twice.

Wetin pipo dey tok about di election

Wia dis foto come from, SEDAT SUNA/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock Wetin we call dis foto, Wll-wishers hail di opposition presidential candidate as e land to vote

These particularly na hard times for Turkey electorate of 64 million.

Rampant inflation officially na almost 44%, but many Turks believe say e high pass dat number, while 11 of di kontri provinces don dey affected by twin earthquakes wey leave more dan 50,000 pipo dead.

One optician for Ankara, Burak Onder bin complain say nobody dey buy glasses again: "Pipo no even dey ask for discounts, dem no fit afford am."

Inflation don go up as President Erdogan abandon traditional economics, e reduce interest rates while most oda kontris increase dia own.

One shopkeeper Rahime tok say di way di prices of commodity dey rise everyday dey affect her market as na different price she go write for di price tag but di market don increase pass di price she write for di label

"Pipo go enta and ask why di prices dey go up all di time, and dem no go buy anything.

Wia dis foto come from, Tunahan Turhan/SOPA via Getty Wetin we call dis foto, Five million first time voters for dis election fit play decisive role

Rahime 19-year-old daughter, Sudenur dey anxious about di future and she dey worry she may fit no fit fulfil her ambition of studying sport science.

As a first-time voter, she and five million odas like her dey expect to make a big difference to di election result.

Earthquake kasala fit affect di election

Wia dis foto come from, Umit Bektas-Pool/Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Crowds greet President Erdogan and im wife Ermine as dem vote for Istanbul

Turks get until 17:00 (14:00 GMT) to vote, although 1.76 million don already cast dia ballots abroad for Germany, France and oda kontris - a record 53% turnout.

For survivors wey di 6 February earthquakes affect, voting go dey very hard, because many of dem don comot dia houses and na only where dem register dem fit vote.

Di result of di disaster don overshadow di election campaign and don become second only to di economy as a key issue.

For Adana, where hundreds of pipo bin die inside one collapsed buildings, pipo there still dey vex about how di goment take respond.

"I think di earthquake go affect di outcome of di elections seriously, because pipo still dey vex for di goment, if not di state," Ezgi Karaher tok as she dey waka wit her young daughter for di park.

Political parties don arrange buses for thousands of survivors from across Turkey to fit travel back go vote for some of di worst-hit provinces where they are still dem still dey registered.

For di sunny platform for Iskenderun station, pipo dey land by train too.

"Na standing-room only e be dis morning," one pesin wey arrive on early morning service tok.

Staff tok say some 300 extra passengers dey aboard, and dem go stay wit family or friends for di night. Dem dey ready for more voters to take di late train.

No be everybody fit go back. Two women for one Ankara supermarket tell BBC dem go miss out on voting because dem get medical treatment following di earthquake.

Wetin we call dis foto, Rahime daughter, Sudenur, (R)na one of five million first-time voters in Sunday election

Party strongholds across di kontri dey blaze wit dia respective party colours and slogans.

And tensions don increase for di run-up to polling day.

Opposition parties are dey deploy volunteers to ensure say dem check di 192,000 ballot boxes properly to avoid di risk of fraud.

One of di four presidential candidates, Muharrem Ince, pulled bin pull out of di race three days ago, as e cite smear campaign of "character assassination". But e dey too late to comot im name from di ballot.

Wia dis foto come from, EDAT SUNA/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock Wetin we call dis foto, Mr Kilicdaroglu visit Anitkabir - Ataturk mausoleum - on di eve of di vote

For di final hours of di campaign on Saturday, 74-year-old Kilicdaroglu, bin sprad flowers for di mausoleum of Turkey modern-day secular founder Ataturk.

And President Erdogan, wey be 69, end im election push by leading evening prayers for Hagia Sophia mosque for Istanbul, but then e bin go further. Video shared on social media show am dey tell worshippers say di Muslim world dey closely monitor events for Turkey.

Im choice of venue and im decision to give political speech afta campaign bin don officially end dey controversial, and e dey highly symbolic to im supporters.

Wia dis foto come from, TURKISH PRESIDENCY / MURAT CETINMUHURDAR / HANDOUT Wetin we call dis foto, Mr Erdogan ended his election push with Saturday prayers at Hagia Sophia mosque in Istanbul

Hagia Sophia, wey dem originally build as Orthodox Christian cathedral, become mosque under di Ottomans. But Ataturk turn am into a museum and na President Erdogan challenge secular Turkey founder and turn am into mosque once more for 2020.

Ultra-nationalist Sinan Ogan na di only oda presidential candidate.

But Turks also dey vote for parliament and dia 600 MPs. Although dem don lose powers to Mr Erdogan executive presidency since 2018, control of parliament na still di key for passing legislation.

Under Turkey proportional voting system, parties dey form alliances so dem go fit reach di 7% threshold wey dey required to enta parliament.

Di president AK Party, wey get Islamist roots, na part of di People's Alliance wit di nationalist MHP and two oda parties, while Mr Kilicdaroglu centre-left Republican People's Party dey work wit di nationalist Good Party and four smaller parties under di Nation Alliance.