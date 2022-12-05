Fate of South Africa President dey hang ova impeachment threat

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters Wetin we call dis foto, Cyril Ramaphosa gbab power for 2018 for mission to clean up corruption

Leaders of South Africa governing party dey meet to discuss President Cyril Ramaphosa future for middle of one corruption kasala wey don lead to calls for am to resign.

E bin gbab power wit promise to tackle corruption but now don dey catch up for im own crisis.

One independent report say Oga Ramaphosa fit don break di law as e allegedly dey cover up one theft on im farm.

E say im no do any bad tin and im tok-tok pesin say di report dey "flawed".

On Sunday, Oga Ramaphosa tok say im fate dey di hands of di governing African National Congress (ANC). But e don also tok say im go challenge di report for di kontri Constitutional Court.

P﻿arliament go get dia say

Parliament go also get dia say, as MPs set to discuss di report, wey dem commission from one panel of legal experts by di speaker, on Tuesday. Dey fit decide to launch impeachment proceedings.

Leader of di opposition Economic Freedom Fighters Julius Malema don tok say e dey confident say di impeachment go go ahead, even though na di ANC hold majority of seats for parliament.

On Monday when e follow tori pipo tok, Oga Malema bin call for di arrest of di president, sake of allege say e don commit crime. Oga Ramaphosa never dey charged wit anything at dis point.

Di kontri dey faced wit difficult economic wahala, South Africans dey watch as e dey go and dey wonder how e fit affect dem and dey wait to see if yet anoda president go go down soon sake of allegations of corruption.

Oga Ramaphosa become president for 2018 afta Jacob Zuma resign, as im time for office dey weighed down by mounting allegations.

Dis gebge bin bust for June, when one former South African spy boss, Zuma-ally Arthur Fraser, file complain wit police wia e accuse di president say e hide theft of $4m (£3.25m) money of cash from im Phala Phala game farm for 2020.

R﻿amaphosa admit say e tif money

Oga Ramaphosa bin admit say some money, wey e bin don hide for chair, dey stolen, but say e be $580,000 and no be $4m.

Di president say $580,000 bin come from sale of buffalo, but di panel, wey former chief justice bin head, say e get "big doubt" about whether di sale happun.

South Africa bin get strict rules on holding foreign currency, wey say e must deposit am wit one authorised dealer like bank wit 30 days. E come be like say di president fit don break those rules.

Furthermore, if di money be from buffalo sales as e bin declare, dis money suppose don dey declared, rather than to keep am for cash.