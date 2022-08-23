My papa and mama no born me blind - Lagos blind DJ share im story

Wetin we call dis foto, DJ UD dey play piano

26 minutes wey don pass

By Andrew Gift

Life bin dey normal for young Udochi Samuel Ndu until doctors discover cataract for im eyes.

Dat discovery change evritin for di promising young boy wit nickname DJ Captain UD.

Di 29-year-old Lagos DJ say doctors try to remove di cataract, dis lead from one surgery to anoda until im become blind.

Udochi say “wen dem carri me go di last surgery wen I dey six years old, dem tell me say e no get anytin dem fit do”

Dat na di beginning of a new world for Udochi as im drop from school for dat young age and begin follow life differently.

Udochi don manage to live wit blindness for over two decades. Within dis period e don achieve tins wey some pipo wey dey see no fit achieve.

Oda tins DJ Captain UD dey do outside di DJ work

As di new life dey move Udochi up and down, e land am for Bethesda home for di blind Lagos southwest Nigeria wia e meet plenti wey dey live with blindness.

For dia im be coach to oda blind colleagues. E say living wit im fellow visually impaired pipo follow boost im moral and encourage im life

Na dia e learn how to use computer, use phones and how to use oda musical equipments.

DJ Captain UD dey fit fix im equipment, operate di DJ software and fit even move around on his own.

E go blind pipo school, currently dey final year for University of Lagos.

E sabi play different music instruments including di keyboard, drums and dey also sing.

Im also be member of di DJ association for Lagos.

Wetin blindness don teach me

Wetin we call dis foto, DJ Captain UD dey play drums

DJ Captain UD say blindness don make am ovacome im challenges and learn plenti positive tins about life.

“blindness don make know say even doh plenti bad happun, e no suppose dey very sad. I just need to dey happy”.

E say even wit blindness im don learn to do tins for others, say pipo dey bring phones and computers for im to fix.

Plenti Nigeria based visually impaired pipo dey rather go into street begging rather dan find anytin dem fit learn and do to help dia lives.