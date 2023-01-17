How road accident claim di life of popular skit maker and Tik-Toker Kamal Aboki

Wia dis foto come from, Usman Illiyasu

Many pipo across northern Nigeria dey mourn 26 years old Kamal Iliyasu wey dem sabi as Kamal Aboki one of di popular skit makers for di region, e die on Monday afta motor accident as e dey try return to Kano state from Borno state.

Kamal Aboki get plenty followers on social media especially on Tik Tok wia e dey act short comedy films and also sing.

Already, some of im colleagues don dey post dia condolence messages over wetin happun.

Tik Tok celebrity Mubarak Uniquepikin write say ‘To God we must all return, Kamal Aboki we love you but Allah loves you more’.

Anoda popular Tik Tok pesin Murjanatu Kunya post video of hersef as she dey cry say "dis world is nothing."

Wia dis foto come from, Usman Illiyasu Wetin we call dis foto, Kamal get plenty followers on social media especially on Tik Tok

Hundreds of pipo wey dey also follow am on social media dey also mourn di skit maker.

Bappancy tok say e even to watch di video wey Kamal Aboki post on im instagram just a day before death snatch am not knowing na di last video e go post be dat hard.

Singer and Guitarist David Suazo wey be im friend and also dey stay di same Kawo area of Kano with Kamal Aboki describe di death of di young man as shocking.

“I just get message for my phone say dem dey plan to bury am dis morning and di tin dey still do me somehow.”

“Wetin I hear be say e travel to Maiduguri and dey return to Kano wen di accident happun, na di same area we dey stay.”

Many pipo at di moment dey share im video wia e dey tok about say human purpose on earth na to serve God.

Funeral prayers hold for Kamal Aboki 8am on Tuesday for Kawo area inside Kano city and dem bury im corpse for Tishama cemetery.

Wia dis foto come from, Usman Illiyasu Wetin we call dis foto, Mourners for Tishama cemetery afta dem bury Kamal Aboki for Tuesday morning

BBC Pidgin try contact some relatives of Kamal to speak about wetin happun but most of dem dey too shocked to tok anytin.

Usman Iliyasu na elder brother of Kamal and as e dey cry, e tell BBC Pidgin of how dia mother feel am for her body say sometin bad go happun on Monday.

“E (Kamal) travel to Maiduguri three days ago for one album launch and dey plan to return to Kano wen dis unfortunate tin happun.”

“My mother ask me to call am and afta I call around 5pm, e tell us say e don dey inside motor dey come Kano but my mother begin feel somehow.”

“Na later somebody call me dey speak Kanuri language and wen I tok say I no sabi, e come ask me weda I get pesin wey dey travel from Maiduguri to Kano and I answer na wen e break di news of wetin happun to me.” E tok while crying.

Di whole family still dey shocked and im elder brother say dem go really miss Kamal aboki.

“Wetin I go dey always remember na one day me and am dey gist and I tell am say if I die before you abeg take care of our mother and sister and e tell me say see you, I fit even die before you sef.”