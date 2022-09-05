Who win big for dis year's Headies

Wia dis foto come from, Twitter

19 minutes wey don pass

Big Wiz bin get a very big night for Sunday Headies Awards for Atlanta Georgia.

Im gbab a total of five awards on di night for Album of di year, Song of di year, Best Collaboration, Best Afrobeats Album and Best R&B single .

Anoda big winner of di night na Bnxn aka Buju wey collect dis year's Next Rated Award.

Oda winners for di Night na Fire Boy, Burna Boy, Tems with three awards each.

Dis go be di first time wey di Nigerian music award brand go move im venue go America.

Full Award List