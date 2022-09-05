Who win big for dis year's Headies
Big Wiz bin get a very big night for Sunday Headies Awards for Atlanta Georgia.
Im gbab a total of five awards on di night for Album of di year, Song of di year, Best Collaboration, Best Afrobeats Album and Best R&B single .
Anoda big winner of di night na Bnxn aka Buju wey collect dis year's Next Rated Award.
Oda winners for di Night na Fire Boy, Burna Boy, Tems with three awards each.
Dis go be di first time wey di Nigerian music award brand go move im venue go America.
Full Award List
- Best Recording of Di Year: Celebrate Me - Patoranking
- Lyricist on di Roll: A.Q - The Last Cypher
- Best Rap Single: Feeling - Ladipoe feat Bnxn
- Best Vocal Performance (Female): Waje - Last Time
- Best Music Video: Directed by TG Omori - Champion (Fireboy DML feat. D Smoke)
- Best Streethop Artiste: Goya Menor & Nektunez - Amenor Amapiano Remix
- Best Rap Album: Carpe Diem - Olamide
- Album of di Year: Made In Lagos (Deluxe Edition ) - Wizkid
- Song of di Year: Essence - Wizkid feat Tems
- Humanitarian Award of di Year: Davido
- Digital Artiste of di Year: Davido
- Best Reggae & Dancehall Album: Three - Patoranking
- Producer of di Year: Sarz - Monalisa (Lojay & Sarz)
- Best Inspirational Single: Cultural Praise - KCee & Okwesili Eze Group
- Songwriter of di Year: Adekunle Gold - Sinner
- Best R&B Single: Essence - Wizkid feat Tems
- Best Afrobeats Single: Peru - Fireboy
- Best Alternative Single: Doings - Flavour
- Best Alternative Album: Intermission - Ibejii
- Best Central African Artiste of di Year: Innoss'B
- Special Recognition (Outstanding Impact of di Entertainment Industry): Efe Omoregbe, Sunday Are, Bose Ogulu
- Special Recognition (Talent): D'banj
- Headies Viewer's Choice: Ayra Starr - Bloody Samaritan
- Next Rated: Bnxn
- Best Vocal Performance (Male): Oxlade - Ojuju
- Best R&B Album: If Orange Was A Place - Tems
- Best Male Artiste: Burna Boy
- Rookie of di Year: Fave
- Best West African Artiste of di Year: Gyakie
- Best North African Artiste of di Year : Latifa (Tunisia)
- Best Southern African Artiste of di Year: Focalistic (South Africa)
- Best East African Artiste of di Year: Diamond Platinumz
- African Artiste of di Year: Burna Boy (Nigeria)
- Best Collaboration: Essence - Wizkid ft Tems
- Best Afrobeats Album: Made In Lagos - Wizkid
- Best R&B Single: Essence - wizkid ft Tems
- International Artiste Special Recognition: Akon, Wyclef Jean