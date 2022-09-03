10 residential buildings burn, canal close-by save fuel tanker explosion

one hour wey don pass

Fire destroy at least ten houses for Ogun state, western Nigeria.

Fuel tanker explosion na im cause di fire for Ifo area today.

Nobody die for di incident and fire fighters don quench di flame.

Tori be say di fire bin start for 7am on Saturday wen di tanker crash for Matogun Road.

Dis na according to National Emergency Management Agency.

Lagos Territorial oga, Ibrahim Farinloye say, "wetin reduce di kasala be say most of di fuel wey pour comot di tanker bin enta canal wey close to di scene.

Di canal save di community from serious gbege wey for don affect pipo". E tok.

Meanwhile normalcy don return afta di fuel tanker explosion dis morning for Ifo area.

Nigeria National Emergency Management Agency confam di situation to BBC Pidgin.

Di NEMA official say di fire also affect some shops plus di at least 10 buildings wey destroy.

Dem neva sabi how much di property destruction go cost, e add.

How di pipo for di area tok say di mata happun

Na one tanker wey carry 45,000 litres of PMS spill im content and explode around 7am Saturday morning.

Osejumikoro confam say ten houses na im burn wen di tanker catch fire.

E tok say, "many pipo don do run comot dia houses and odas now don dey find dia pikin".

E reveal say shops follow di ten houses wey fall finish.

Fuel tanker explosion dey happun frequently across Nigeria.

According to di findings of Nigeria Federal Road Safety Corps, speed-related road crashes account for ova 70% of wetin dey cause road accidents.

Federal Road Safety Corps do dia yearly Ember Months enlightenment campaign on Thursday for Abuja, di Nigeria capital.

During di event dem tok say dia campaign dis year na to warn drivers to ‘Avoid Speeding, Overloading and Unsafe Tyres to Arrive Alive’.