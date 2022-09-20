How widowhood push me enta road, 59-year-old grandma driver

42 minutes wey don pass

Before today commercial bus driving na some tin wey pipo know wit men but diz days many women don dey do am.

But how many grandmothers dey drive commercial bus for Nigeria? Dis na di tori of 59 year old grandmother from Delta state, South south Nigeria wey don dey drive commercial bus for a long time.

Beauty Agbaduta tori na di one wey fit inspire many women wey face her kain condition.

How widowhood push me

For dis interview wit BBC Pidgin she tok say she begin drive di bus since 1992 and she neva stop since den.

Madam Agbaduta say she bin don do oda businesses wey no work before she decide to begin drive bus.

"As my husband die for 1991 tins begin dey very hard for us. Na dat time I know say di only tin to fit take train my children na to begin drive bus. "Na later I come relocate to Lagos come start anoda business wey bin dey do well before goment come spoil am.

"Me and my children suffer well-well dat time," she tok.

'Men cari me play well-well'

Di grandma driver say men drivers wey she employ, show her pepper well-well. She recall how her male drivers no dey give her any returns afta dem work finish, leaving she and her children hungry.

Di woman tok how one of her drivers begin tok down on her becos she request for her delivery moni - "di man begin tok to me anyhow sotay e throway my key for my body.

"Na dat one provoke me wey make me challenge my sef ti enta road again for Lagos.

"I vex, so I go Ikorodu Garage to go find out how dem dey load motor for dia. Na so I take kontinu my business."

She say to manage men drivers dey diffiult becos dem dey always give her "excuse or di oda evri time."

'My pikins get quality education'

Di mother of three, Madam Agbaduta say she don fit train her pikin dem for school on top di driving business.

She say all of her pikin dem go better school up to university level, "and na my joy be dat. Seeing my children to become somebody in life na wetin I don dey always dream of.

"One of my pikin don even get Masters.

"Dia education na di agreement between me and my husband and as e come die I vow say I no go change that plan."

Di grandma driver say she no want a situation wia her children ho miss dia papa sake of wetin dem no get "dat na why I make sure say I work hard." She say she dey fulfilled as she dey see her children.