Police take Naira Marley into custody over MohBad death

Wia dis foto come from, Naira Marley/X

3 October 2023, 21:05 WAT New Informate 47 minutes wey don pass

Police say Azeez Fashola wey pipo know as Naira Marley dey dia custody.

Di Lagos state police command confam say Naira Marley dey wit dem on Tuesday night.

Tok-tok pesin of di command SP Benjamin Hundeyin for im post on X say "Naira Marley don dey our custody for interrogation and oda investigation activities.”

MohBad die on 12 September at di age 27 years.

Di death of MohBad na one wey touch many Nigerians and spark a call for justice following reports wey allege say e suffer bullying, harassment and assault as a musician wey bin dey signed under di music label Marlian records.

Wia dis foto come from, Benjamin Hundeyin/X

Tori be say Naira Marley wey be di owner of Marlian records enta Naija to help police for di investigation of Mohbad death.

Di record label owner, wey also be popular musician Naira Marley don deny all accuse say im get hand for Mohbad death.

For one statement wey im release earlier, Naira Marley tok say im also dey traumatised sake of di death of im former signee just like evri oda pesin dey traumatised.

Naira Marley tok say Mohbad bin leave di record label for September 2022 and add say di misunderstanding wey dem get no reach make of dem wish di oda pesin death.

“Truly, we get our own share of misunderstanding wen we dey work togeda, but di disagreement no reach wetin wey pipo dey paint. E no reach where we go wish each oda death,” Naira Marley tok for di statement.

On Tuesday, di singer for im post on X say im Lagos, South west Nigeria to assist in di ongoing investigation of di death of late Ilerioluwa Aloba alias MohBad.

"I go like to share say I just arrive back in Lagos, Nigeria to assist di authorities wit di ongoing investigation. E dey important for me to do my part for Imole.

"I go meet wit di police wit hopes for di truth to dey uncovered and for justice to prevail."