How video of fire festival from Ghana cause disinformation for Kenya, Congo DR and Nigeria

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

one hour wey don pass

Dem don use one video wey dem do for Bugum Chugu Fire Festival Ghana on August 8, 2022 to push disinformation for Kenya, DR Congo and Nigeria.

For Kenya, Twitter user @iam_nyakoi share di video on August 11, 2022 wey show hundreds of pipo with lit torches on di streets of one town for night, with di caption “Scenes pale Kisumu. Earth is Gone!”.

Oda Twitter users also share di video, with user @otema_alimadi suggesting e show how pipo dey celebrate Raila Odinga win.

Protesters for Butembo, DRC

While dem use di video for political disinformation inside Kenya, for Democratic Republic of Congo, one Twitter user with di handle @LePhoenix84 tweet di video with di caption “Butembo mobilized for di immediate departure of di @MONUSCO” on August 12.

MONUSCO na di French acronym of di United Nations Organization Stabilization Mission for Democratic Republic of Congo and protests happun for Butembo against di failure of di mission to protect civilian lives.

Di UN pull peacekeepers from di city on August 19 2022, dis na move wey di mission spokesperson Ndeye Khady Lo call “temporary”.

Source of political disinformation inside Nigeria

Dem also use di video for Nigeria by supporters of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, wey be di presidential candidate of di main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Atiku supporters post di video with captions wey suggest say e dey show im supporters im home state of Adamawa burning brooms aft aim visit.

Di broom na di symbol of di ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) and di mass burning suppose to show one rejection of di party by di pipo.

Tracing di video to Ghana

Using key frames from di video, di BBC Disinformation Unit dey able to trace am to one TikTok user @dopetrend wey post am on August 8.

In response to questions about di video for im TikTok page, @dopetrend reveal say dem take di video for Yendi, one town for Tishegu, northern Ghana.

Further checks show say di 2022 edition of di yearly Bugum Chugu Fire Festival happun for August 8.

One YouTube video wey dem post on August 9, 2022 and geolocate to Yendi Community Centre, also show pipo with lit torches as dem dey partake for di festival.