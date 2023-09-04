‘I bin dey hope for miracle make my son missing intestine reappear'

4 September 2023

Wen surgeon tell Mrs Deborah Abiodun Akin-Bright say her 12-year-old son small intestine dey miss, she say she bin first no beleieve am.

Di 12-year-old boy dey battle for survival afta dem perform multiple surgeries wia dem confam say im small intestine dey miss.

Di multiple surgeries bin take place for one private hospital and anoda goment facility, Lagos State University Teaching Hospital, (Lasuth).

For di interview wit BBC News Pidgin, Mrs Abiodun say she never understand how small intestine go comot her son bodi and nobody know how e take miss.

Meanwhile, Lagos state Govnor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, visit di boy for Lasuth wia im promise to pay for di medical treatment. Sanwo-olu also promise to provide financial and medical resources wey go save di boy life.