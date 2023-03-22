Why Police dey investigate social media influencer Chude Nnamdi

Police for Nigeria don confam di arrest of social media influencer Chude Franklin Nnamdi.

Di Force headquarters say dem arrest Chude Frankline Nnamdi wey im Twitter handle na ‘@chude__’ for Onitsha, Anambra State on 18 March, 2023.

Dem say dem dey investigate Chude for cyberstalking.

Olumuyiwa Adejobi, tok-tok pesin for di Police high command tok for inside statement say “di Nigeria Police Force National Cyber Crime Centre dey investigate am for Abuja”

“Na sake of cyberstalking, pursuant to one complaint wey we receive through petition about im activities for social media wey contravene di provision of Section 24 of di Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention, etc.) Act, 2015 and oda criminal laws.”

#ReleaseChude begin trend on Saturday during di govnorship election for Anambra state.

Na dis trend make plenty pipo realise say di influencer dey missing.

Tori be say na di Anambra state INTERPOL cyber security unit arrest am sake of im posts for social media.

E no clear weda dis post follow for why dem arrest am.

Some hours later, Anambra state govnor Charles Soludo confam di arrest of Chude.

Chude Franklin Nnamdi na Social media influencer and na one of di main social media influencers wey dey support Labour Party candidate for di 2023 Presidential election Peter Obi.

Freedom of Expression na fundamental Human right

Di arrest of Chude generate plenty reaction from ogbonge Nigerians including di presidential candidate of Labour Party, Peter Obi.

Oga Obi ontop im official twitter announce di arrest of Chude Nnamdi.

E say Chude arrest “na further confirmation of Nigeria poor and declining performance in di rule of law, voice of accountability and oda governance indicators.

“Particularly for di pipo wey dey in authority to note and accept say freedom of expression na fundamental right and ingredient for di development of a good society.”

Peter Obi beg evribody wey get hand for Chude Nnamdi arrest to release am and make dem treat di issue objectively based on di rule of law.

Advocacy group, Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) threaten to sue di Federal government if dem no release Chude within 24 hours.

Former Minister, Oby Ezekwesili also call on di Inspector General of Police to “disclose im crime”.

Di Nigerian police for di statement explain say “a prima facie case don dey established against am while di case file don already dey forwarded to di Force Legal Department for further action.

Dem beg members of di public to familiarize demsefs wit provisions of di law so dat dem go know di penalties for violating dem most especially cybercrime laws wit di new trends for di digital media space.

Who be Chude Franklin Nnamdi

#ReleaseChude begin trend on Saturday during di govnorship election for Anambra state

Too much informate no dey about Chude.

Some details however show say im na from Anambra state, Southeast Nigeria.

For im bio on Twitter, e describe im sef as Tech expert, founder of Chude Media and co-founder of Altruitech.

Meanwhile, Chude dey popular for im support for Labour Party and di Presidential candidate, Peter Obi.