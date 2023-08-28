Witout intervention from Paris, Niger no go exist again - Macron

Wia dis foto come from, Universal Images Group via Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Pipo use motorbike drag one French flag on di streets for Niamey, Niger

54 minutes wey don pass

France ambassador still dey Niger even though di 48-hour deadline wey im get to comot from di kontri last Friday don pass, French President Emmanuel Macron confam for one bold speech.

Niger military goment bin order Ambassador Sylvain Itte leave dia kontri as di relationship between dem two kontris dey shake.

But hours afta di coup leaders deadline don pass, France president say e "hail" Oga Itte as e no comot.

Di military rulers bin overthrow Niger democratic president last month.

For one major foreign policy speech to ambassadors wey gada for Paris plus odas wey dey listen remotely, Oga Macron tok say: "France and dia diplomats don face particularly difficult situations for some kontris for recent months, from Sudan to Niger.

"I hail you colleague and your colleagues wey dey listen from dia posts."

Dem overthrow Niger President Mohamed Bazoum on 26 July inside one coup wey France plus many oda Niger neighbours wey and Ecowas condemn.

Ambassador Itte no gree meet Niger new leaders afta di coup, di military tok on Friday, as dem announce say di French ambassador get 48 hours to leave.

Wia dis foto come from, AFP Wetin we call dis foto, For di wake of July coup for Niger, protesters bin tear down di sign of France embassy for di capital, Niamey

Thousands of Nigeriens wey dey in favour of di coup bin demonstrate on Sunday near di French military base for di capital, Niamey.

Some hold signs wey dey ask di French sojas to leave, while videos wey appear on social media show wetin be like local Muslim imams dey lead prayers outside di base.

For Monday speech, oga Macron defend France military presence for Niger, e tok say witout intervention from Paris, di kontri "no go exist again" wit dia "existing borders".

Dia neighbours Mali and Burkina Faso, wey also dey under military rule, for also suffer di same fate without France, oga Macron tok.

E say for more dan 10 years, France don dey fight Islamic insurgents for Niger, Mali, Burkina Faso, Chad and Mauritania - all former French colonies - up until last year.

At one point wen di insurgency high well-well, around 5,500 French soldiers bin dey stationed for di African kontris.

However, anti-French sentiment and protests for di region recently increase, as some opponents dey complain say France intervention na modern form of colonialism.

Odas say di French sojas neva still overcome di threat from jihadists, as dia deadly attacks on communities don continue.

As di insecurity no gree reduce, sojas for Mali, Burkina Faso and more recently Niger carry out coups, as dem say change of leadership dey necessary to fight di jihadists.

Mali military goment don call Russia mercenary group Wagner to help dem fight di Islamist militants.