IGP order arrest of Seun Kuti over alleged police assault- Wetin we sabi

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Author, Jelilat Olawale

Role, Senior Journalist, BBC Pidgin



50 minutes wey don pass

Di Inspector General of police don order make dem arrest Nigerian Afrobeat singer, Seun Kuti over alleged assault of police officer.

IGP Usman Alkali Baba direct di commissioner of police for Lagos state to sharparly arrest di musician after one viral video show am assualting one police officer.

Seun, 40, son of lengendary activist and musician, Fela Kuti inside di video wey di pesin wey film am say happen on Sunday 13 May, dey slap di officer wey dey in uniform while pipo watch inside dia moto.

Inside one statement on Sunday night, di oga kpatakpata of police for Nigeria '' equally order a speedy and full investigate into di remote and immediate cause(s) of di assault and prosecution of di suspect accordingly.''

E no dey clear wetin cause di wahala but Oga Kuti for one Instagram post claim say di officer bin wan ''kill me and my family''.

Na serious offence to assault police officer for Nigeria- but police assault by civilians dey happun well-well.

Many believe say na because di pipo too dey experience police brutality too much for di West African kontri- di trend wey lead to di famous EndSars protest of 2020 wen plenti youths for many days carry waka enter di streets all over di nation in protest.

''I get proof... e try to kill me and my family''- Kuti

Di Afrobeat singer as di video begin dey trend on all social media platform enter im Instagram story to share im own side of di tori.

Oga Kuti inside di post allege say di officer wey video show as e dey slap bin ''try to kill me and my family''.

E add further say e get evidence of wetin happun but say ''I no dey chase clout''.

Di middle-aged singer also say di officer in question don already tok sorry for wetin happun and ''I don gree to not press charges''.

''Make una mind una business make di poor guy no lose im job''. Oga Kuti boast.

Di singer also say e dey ready to cooperate wit di police for di investigation.

''I welcome di investigate and go give my full cooperation.'' E tok for Instagram.

Di action of di controversial singer don attract wide condemnation from Nigerians across di kontri with many describing am as ''unacceptable, lawless''.

'Na three years jail term' - Falana

Ogbonge lawyer and Senior Advocate of Nigeria Femi Falana for one statement wey im release also advise civilians against assaulting police officer sake of say na disrespect to di nation and e dey inside criminal laws.

"Even if policeman on uniform slaps civilian, di civilian no get right to retaliate," Falana tok.

F﻿alana also note say na three years imprisonment dey wait for anybodi wey dem find guilty say im assault police officer.

Di lawyer, however, tok say police officers dey equally mandated to respect civilians.

Im say citizens fundamental right to dignity dey protected by section 34 of di Nigerian Constitution.

F﻿alana say under di Anti-Torture Act of 2017, di penalty for assaulting civilians na 25 years imprisonment.

I﻿m say no citizen gaz dey subjected to any mental, physical or psychological torture.

Di lawyer say both di Administrators of Criminal Justice Act, 2015 and Police Establishment Act 2020 don stop police officers and oda law enforcement personnel from subjecting Nigerian pipo, including criminal suspects to degrading, humiliating or inhumane treatment.