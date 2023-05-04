Why two out of evri three unemployed pesin for Ghana na woman

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

4 May 2023, 19:33 WAT New Informate one hour wey don pass

Di latest report from Ghana be say two out of evri three unemployed pesin for di kontri na woman.

Di report na di latest third-quarter 2022 report from Ghana Statistical Service (GSS).

From dis recent labour statistics report, e mean say di number of women wey no get work na times two di number of men wey no get work.

Over 1.76 million Ghana pipo bin dey unemployed for di number three quarter of 2022. Dis number dey represent 13.7% of di kontri labour force, di report tok.

About seventy percent of Ghana working class between age 15 to 35 years, out of 11 million pipo wey get employment, get steady job.

Di remaining thirty percent of di labour force either no get steady work, or dem no get any work at all, GSS tok.

Di cocoa-rich kontri dey experience serious economic palava wit high inflation.

Im currency dey weak and di cost of living dey high. Dis na why Ghana goment recently ask International Monetay Funds to borrow dem $3bn dollar for bailout.

Research Economist, Richmond Frimpong believe say dis latest unemployment numbers fit make IMF delay di bailout plan.

Reasons why women dey outside labour force

E get several different reasons why di number of women wey no get work double, even pass di number of men wey no get job.

Although dis reasons dey affect both men and women, according to di report, some of dem affect women pass.

Education: According to di statistics, di population of females wey dey unemployed sake of say dem no go school na three times dat of men wey no get education.

And even among young pipo wey go school, women still get di highest number of unemployment.

Work but not employed: More women dan men for Ghana get work wey dem dey do but still dem no dey employed.

Pipo wey fall for dis group na pipo wey dey “produce goods and services for odas or di ones wey dem demsef dey use, but without pay or profit,” di report tok.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Home duties (homemaker): For many many years women get permanent position as homemaker. Naturally dem get to do home duties and dis kain duties no dey come wit pay.

For di third quota reports, more dan one hundred and twenty thousand women dey do home duties compare to around fifteen thousand men.

Pregnancy/delivery: Due to how woman body take be, di responsibility to carry belle, born pikin dey her head.

Dis na one of di reasons too wey make di number of unemployed women to high like dat, di statistic report indicate.

No get qualification or skill: E also get di challenge of say di unemployed pipo no get di qualification or di skill wey dem need to take find employment.