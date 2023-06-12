Cookathon trend among Nigerian chefs and how you fit break world record

E be like say di Cookathon tori wey dey trend for Nigeria since May no go end soon.

Dis na sake of how Nigerian chefs don begin turn am to challenge.

Afta one popular Nigerian chef Hilda Effiong Bassey, wey pipo dey call, Hilda Baci, don attempt to break record for di longest cooking marathon by individual, oda chefs for Nigeria don draw inspiration from di idea.

Cookathon now don dey turn to trend among Nigerian chefs.

Dem dey hope to break di Guiness World Record.

Hilda Baci become popular and capture di heart of her nation afta she cook for more dan 100 hours non stop.

She bin attempt to break Guinness world record.

Although di Guinness World Record team never confam Hilda Baci attempt.

Guiness World Record for dia social media handle bin tok say dem dey aware of Hilda Baci record attempt but dem go need to review evidence bifo dem go confam officially.

Dis na afta one social media user begin ask kwesions say why GWR no post about Hilda record attempt.

Hilda Baci bin start her cooking for 3pm West African Time of Thursday 11 May and end am for evening of Monday 15 May 2023.

She cook ova 100 dishes, most of di food wey she cook na Nigerian dishes.

Di current holder of di record na one chef from India, Lata Tondon. Di record stand at 87 hours and 45 minutes. Lata set am on 7th of September, 2019.

'Jollof Queen'

Baci no be stranger to cooking competitions.

For 2021, she defeat oda contestants for di first edition of di "Jollof Faceoff".

Dis na including one Ghanaian rival for di final, to claim di crown for di best version of West Africa Jollof rice.

Once Guinness verify Baci records, she go join di likes of Kaffy, di Nigerian dancer wey lead her dance group to break di record for "Longest Dance Party" afta dem dance for 55hours and 40minutes for 2006.

Ekiti Chef 120 hours Cookathon attempt

Anoda Nigerian chef Damilola Adeparusi, don begin cook for Ilupeju, Oye Ekiti state, South West Nigeria.

Aka Chef Dammy, di Oye Ekiti chef, Damilola Adeparusi start her cooking for Friday 9 June.

She dey aim to surpass di existing recird by attempting to cook for 120 hours.

Wit Support from her church Chef Dammy don already cook for over 70 hours.

Ogbomoso prince wan join Cookathon

One Ogbomoso Chef wey base for Oyo State South West Nigeria don also declare im intention, for 140 Hours Cook-a-thon, wey e wan start later dis year.

Temitope Adebayo announce im Cookathon intention wey go happun for Ibadan about two days afta Chef Dammy of Ekiti begin her cooking marathon.

Tope Magie as mani pipo sabi am bin share evidence of im email to GWR.

E bin post screenshots of verification email and GWR mail wey acknowledge say dem receive im registration to di Guinness World Record.

Chef Adebayo dey plan to pass Chef Hilda Baci wey bin attempt di first for Nigeria cook-a-thon.

Hilda Baci still dey wait make Guinness World Record approve and give her certificate.

How you fit apply to break world record

GWR give pipo opportunity to break records for different kain tins.

Dis na di guide on how you fit register to break one record

you go first register one account

You go receive email wit activation link. Click di link, and enter dashboard page.

Click di green ‘Apply for one record’ button.

Search for di record wey you wan break.

When you find di record, click di ‘Apply Now’ button.

If you no fit find di record you fit apply for new one by clicking ‘Apply for new record title’ for di bottom of di page.

Complete di application form.

According to Guiness World Record, if you wish to break record wey dey exist or you wan set new record, and wan see di guidelines, you go need submit one online application first.

“Evri application for new record title dey reviewed individually by one expert and we dey unable to tell you if your record fit dey accepted by email or phone.

Also if you need ideas on wetin to choose, you go need check out wetin dey make Guinness World Records title? or explore GWR records showcase for inspiration.

You go also need to visit GWR guide to evidence page so you go get idea of di evidence wey you need to provide as part of your record attempt.