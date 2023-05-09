Russia future rest on Ukraine war - Putin tell im sojas

Vladimir Putin don tok say Russia future "rest on" di sojas wey dey fight Ukraine.

Putin yan dis one during im annual speech to mark Victory Day for Moscow.

"E no get anytin wey dey more important now dan your combat effort," e tok.

Dis year, dem scale back di military parade wey commemorate di Soviet victory ova Nazi Germany sake of security.

Oga Putin also use im speech to justify im invasion of Ukraine, while im accuse "Western globalist elites" say dem provoke conflicts.

Civilisation dey at "decisive turning point", e tok for Moscow Red Square to one crowd wey made up of just officials and veterans, as di event no dey open to di public.

Addressing di troops wey dey fight for Ukraine, - some of dem bin dey present - Oga Putin tok say a "real war" don dey "unleashed" against Russia. Di reality be say na Russia invade Ukraine.

"Di security of di kontri rest on you today, di future of our statehood and our pipo depend on you," e tell dem.

Dis na di second Victory Day parade since Russia launch dia full-scale invasion of Ukraine for February 2022.

But several explosions and incidents of sabotage across Russia in recent weeks make dem scale back di celebration sake of security concerns.

For one incident last week, Kremlin come uder alleged drone attack.

Russia claim say na attempt on Oga Putin life and dem point accusing finger squarely on Ukraine and di US, but both of dem deny any involvement.

Dis year celebration get 3,000 fewer sojas and less military hardware on display. Di parade dey shorter, while features of di parade wey be military flypast and modern tanks, no dey.

On Tuesday, di only tank on display na di T-34 from World War Two.

However, for di first time since 2020, some international leaders bin attend.

All di Central Asian leaders dey dia, including Kazakhstan's Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko and Armenia's prime minister also dey for Red Square.

Di US-based Institute for di Study of War (ISW) tok say di late decision of di Central Asian leaders to attend "likely indicate dia reluctance to show direct and public support of di war".

Oga Putin speech follow similar themes to last year, as im liken di fight wit Ukraine "criminal regime" to di defeat of Nazi Germany.

E say, di "goal of di West na notin else but to see di fall of our kontri".

Oga Putin say Russia want see "peaceful future", but accuse Western elites of sowing di seeds of "hatred and Russophobia" and destroying family values.

But much of im speech dey focused on im pride for di actions of Russian "heroes" for Ukraine.

"E no get any cause stronger for di world dan our love for our armed forces," Oga Putin tok.

Di International Criminal Court (ICC) accuse Oga Putin of war crimes for Ukraine.

"To Russia, to our armed forces," Oga Putin conclude, as di Russian national anthem start to play.

Afta Oga Putin speech, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and EU Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen hold one news conference for Kyiv.

President Zelensky tok say increased attacks on Ukraine in recent weeks bin don dey part of Russian efforts to "present sometin" to di military and political leadership, afta dem fail to take di eastern city of Bakhmut before Victory Day.

"Dem need to show say dem destroy sometin" e tok.

Ms von der Leyen tok say, "dem don drag di invaders out of prisons" to fight on behalf of Russia, wey don "dramatically fail" for di war.

Reacting to Oga Putin speech, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz tok say make di EU no dey intimidated by di Russian leader "show of force".