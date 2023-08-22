'We go confront her' - CBN react to video wey show Tinubu new minister dey 'abuse' naira

Central Bank of Nigeria say dem ready to ''confront'' di new minister of Arts, Culture and Creative Economy Hannatu Musawa for allegedly 'defacing' di naira notes.

One video wey don go viral now show as di minister dey spray one musician money - di action wey dey contrary to CBN act - during one event for Abuja after her inauguration on Monday.

For di two minute video wey BBC see for TitTok she join odas wey dey di party to spray wetin look like one thousand naira note on di musician wey dey praise-sing her.

Oga for corporate communications department for CBN, Isa Abdulmumin say di Naira abuse policy still dey active and dem ready to punish anybody wey abuse di Nigerian currency.

“Di law still dey active and if for anything, stringent measures dey in place to curtail such anti-social behavior.” oga Abdulmumin tok.

“We go confront her.” E add.

BBC Pidgin don reach out to di minister office for comment.

Actions of dis nature for Nigeria risk imprisonment or fit chop fine if authorities charge and find di pesin guilty.

Earlier dis year, di Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) carry one celeb Oluwadarasimi Omoseyin go court over accuse say she abuse di new naira notes for party.

Last year, di inspector-general of police order di arrest of pipo wey dey sell or abuse di naira.

According to di Central Bank of Nigeria, anybodi wey abuse di naira go dey punished under di law in different ways:

di pesin fit chop fine.

di abuser also fit land for prison

di pesin fit also chop both fine and imprisonment

Di agencies wey CBN say go deal wit pipo wey abuse di naira include, di Nigeria Police Force (NPF), Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), di Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU).

Section 21 (3) of di CBN act 2007 (as amended) say “to spray, dance or to match on di naira or any note wey dey issued by di bank during social events or dat kain tin go constitute abuse and defacing of di naira and go dey punishable under di law by fines or imprisonment or both”.

Anoda one na section 21 (4) wey tok say “e go also be offence wey dey punishable under sub-section (1) of dis section for any pesin to hawk, sell or oda-wise trade di naira notes, coins or any oda note wey di bank issue”.

Di apex bank dey always sama warning give Nigerians, particularly pipo for social functions, make dem no try disrespect di naira or dem go risk arrest by law enforcement agencies.