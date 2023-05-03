13-year-old control school bus to safety afta driver faint

One 13-year-old American boy become hero afta e manage to safely stop one school bus wey carry dozens of children wen di driver lose consciousness.

Di drama happun on Wednesday for di northern state of Michigan, wen one teenager wey im name na Dillon Reeves stand up and grab di steering wen im see say dia driver don faint.

Im stop di bus for di middle of di road as im use di hand brake, school district superintendent Robert Livernois tok.

Di bus bin dey carry almost 70 students from Lois E. Carter Middle School for di town of Warren wen di driver lose consciousness, as we see am for di video wey authorities release.

Di video also show di bus driver dey message officials say she no dey feel well.

Seconds later, Dillon jump into action, hit di brake pedal and clutch di steering wheel.

We hear children dey scream as Reeves take control of di bus and im dey shout for pesin to call di 911 emergency rescue service number.

Di town dey hail di schoolboy as a hero.

“For my 35-plus years of education, dis na extraordinary act of courage and maturity on im part,” Oga Robert Livernois add am.

Shortly afta, di driver lose grip of di steering wheel, begin dey fall fo one side, and students begin scream as di bus start to comot from im lane.

E no dey clear wetin be di cause of di bus driver illness. She no get any history of any oda incident while driving.

Wen police first call Dillon parents, im papa, Steve Reeves, first ask "wat di heck im do?"

Officers say, "no, your son na hero", according to local media.

“I no sabi if e fit go any better,” Livernois tok, as im also note say adults bin help di children out through di back door.

“Wen you get an anchor like Dillon taking care of business on di bus, na truly good day for us.”

Warren city councilor Jonathan Lafferty write for im Facebook page say "Di City of Warren de very proud of our 7th Grade Hero Dillon Reeves,"

"Dis young man jump into action wen im school bus driver experience medical emergency, bring di bus to a stop and avoid wetin fit be tragic accident," e write.

Afta di incident, im proud stepmother, Ireta Reeves, write on Facebook: "Im don dey house and evri one dey okay all thanks to Dillon!!!"

"To Dillon, na just anoda day," she kontinu to tok, "Im no get any idea di amount of pipo wey dey so proud of am today."