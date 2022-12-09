Harass woman for street collect two years jail term - UK goment

Sexual harassment for street go become crime wit up to two years jail sentences goment tok.

To dey stare at pesin uncomfortably, to dey whistle to call woman attention and catcalling go dey criminalised for England under one plan wey di Home Secretary Suella Braverman dey support.

Sexual harassment already illegal dey but dem hope say creating new offence for street harassment go encourage more pipo to report am give police.

"Every woman suppose feel safe to waka our streets," Ms Braverman tok.

One survey by pollsters YouGov wey BBC publish for March, suggest say two-thirds of women no dey feel safe to waka alone for night, at least some of di time.

Females wey dey under di age of 34 na di most likely target of sexual offences but na dem no dey too report am, according to di Crown Prosecution Service (CPS).

Di Crown Prosecution Service, wey dey always decide weda to carry cases go court recently update dia advice to staff about street harassment. Di new guidelines also cover offences like exposure, stalking and sexual assault.

Di murder of Sarah Everard, wey one serving policeman bin kidnap and kill as she dey waka go house last year for South London don increase concerns over women safety and attitudes towards women.

Six months later, one 28 year old primary school teacher Sabina Nessa, dey murdered for south London by one man wey she never meet before.

Goment go now back one legislative wey former business secretary Greg Clark bring.

Di backbencher bill dey aim to send go prison;

Deliberately walking closely behind someone wey dey waka go house for night

Making obscene or aggressive comments towards pesin

Making obscene or offensive gestures towards pesin

Obstruct pesin way

Driving or riding a vehicle slowly near to pesin wey dey travel

As e stand now, di bill go also introduce harsher sentences – wey go increase di maximum sentences from six months to two years.

Campaigners don also call for wolf-whistling and staring intently to dey criminalised.

For July, former home secretary Priti Patel bin launch one consultation on making street harassment a specific crime.

Di Home Office now don conclude say make dem introduce am afta "di significant majority" of respondents bin dey in favour.

Earlier dis year, di Independent Government Adviser for Tackling Violence Against Women and Girls, Nimco Ali claim say goment bin don block di legislation.

Labour shadow home secretary, Yvette Cooper, bin dey happy as goment back di new law.

She say: "Any action to tackle di epidemic of violence against women and girls dey welcome, but goment must now go further and faster."

Di Home Office – na goment department wey dey in charge of policing – e recently launch one campaign wey encourage pipo to call out harassment.

E call am Enough and you fit don see posters on public transport ova di past month or so.