At least 23 pipo die as tornado rip through Mississippi

Wia dis foto come from, CBS Wetin we call dis foto, Di tornado damage several towns across rural Mississippi

one hour wey don pass

At least 23 pipo don die after a tornado tear through di US state of Mississippi on Friday night.

More pipo dey thought to be trapped under di rubble of destroyed buildings.

Di twister cause devastation for several rural towns, where trees and power lines dey tear down and tens of thousands of power outages dey reported.

Several other southern states don dey braced for powerful storms.

Hail di size of golf balls and heavy rainfall dey reported for several areas of di state.

E no dey clear yet clear whether na one or several tornadoes hit diarea.

Although yesterday di National Weather Service bin draw ears give say dem forecast several tornadoes, ''e dey say possible na ''skipping tornado'' - a single twister that lifts from the surface only to touch down again- cause di devastation.

Residents of Rolling Fork, a small town town for western Mississippi, tok say a tornado blow di windows out of di back of dia homes. Di damage for di area dey reported to be particularly bad.

Dem no support media player for your device Play video, "Watch: Devastation after Tornadoes roll across Mississippi", Duration 0,32 00:32 Wetin we call dis Video, Watch: Devastation afta Tornadoes roll across Mississippi

Local resident Brandy Showah tell CNN: "I never see dis kain thing before... Dis na a very great small town, and now e don go."

Cornel Knight tell di Associated Press say e, im wife and dia three-year-old daughter bin dey one relative house for Rolling Fork and dat e dey "eerily quiet" just before di tornado strike. E say di sky dey dark but "you fit see di direction from every transformer wey blow".

E say di tornado strike anoda relative house, where a wall collapse and trap several pipo inside.

Oda pipo dey trapped in piles of rubble, while some law enforcement units dey unaccounted for for di county of Sharkey.

Sam Emmerson from di School of Meteorology for di University of Oklahoma tok say di "extremely high-calibre" tornado loft debris above 30,000ft (9144m).

One local weather forecaster, wey dey concerned at di strength of a tornado about to hit di town of Amery, momentarily pause im TV forecast to offer a prayer for di residents of di town.

Mississippi governor, Tate Reeves, tok on Twitter say search and rescue teams dey provide medical support to those affected.

"Many for di MS [Mississippi] Delta need your prayer and God protection tonight. Watch weather reports and stay cautious through di night, Mississippi!", Oga Reeves write.