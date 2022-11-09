T﻿witter sack nearly all dia staff for Ghana

one hour wey don pass

Twitter don fire nearly all dia staff for Ghana, dia only Africa office around one year when dem start operations there.

For inside one email wey di company send to di personal email of staff afta dem block dia access to work emails, di company say dem re-organise operations sake of dem need to reduce costs.

Di termination of employment notice show di “last day of employment go be 4 December 2022.” One move wey dey against local labour laws.

One staff wey follow chop sack tell BBC say di mode of communication dey very insulting.

Di letter also warn staff make dem no “contact or deal wit any customers, clients, authorities, banks, suppliers or oda employees of di Company and make dem inform di Company if anybody contact dem”.

Elon Musk, wey be Twitter new owner, don dey lay off staff worldwide since e buy di company.

Last year, Twitter bin announce say dem dey open dia first Africa office.

Di office wey siddon for Ghana be something wey many pipo believe say go support tech operations and an opportunity for more tech investments into di continent.

But wit di current happenings, di future dey uncertain.

Di world richest man, Elon Musk, bin complete im $44bn (£38.1bn) takeover of Twitter, according to US media and one investor inside di firm.

E bin tweet say "di bird is freed," for wetin be like say e dey refer to di closing of di deal.

E bring to a close kasala wey make Twitter go to court to hold di billionaire to keep to di terms of di takeover deal e bin try to escape.

﻿Oga Musk bin post di development for im twitter.

Pipo wey Elon Musk don sack since im twitter take over

Wia dis foto come from, Elon Musk Wetin we call dis foto, Elon Musk carry sink enta Twitter HQ

Twitter chief executive, Mr Agrawal, chief financial officer Ned Segal, and di firm top legal and policy executive, Vijaya Gadde, no longer dey wit di company, according to US media reports.

Dem bin escort Mr Agrawal and Mr Segal out of Twitter San Francisco headquarters afta dem close di deal, Reuters news agency report.

Twitter co-founder Biz Stone thank Mr Agrawal, Mr Segal and Ms Gadde for dia "collective contribution" to di business.

Meanwhile, Bret Taylor - wey serve as Twitter chairman since last November - update im LinkedIn profile to show say e no longer dey di post.

Dem go suspend di social media platform shares from trading on Friday, according to di New York Stock Exchange website.

Mr Musk say e buy di social media platform to help humanity and e want "civilization to get a common digital town square".

Earlier Oga Musk bin tweet one video of imself dey waka enta Twitter headquarters for San Francisco wit kitchen sink e carry wit di caption: "let dat sink in!"

E also change im Twitter profile to read "Chief Twit".

H﻿ow oga Musk take over Twitter

