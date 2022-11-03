FG tok di state for Nigeria wey dey most affected by di floods
Authorities for Nigeria don name Jigawa as di worst affected state by flood for di kontri.
Dis na according to di minister of humanitarian affairs, disaster management, and social development.
Sadiya Farouq, say di north west state na di number one and most hit state.
Madam Farouq tok as she bin dey update tori pipo on di flood mata for di kontri
Na during di media chat she react to questions from one tori pesin say most of Bayelsa state dey affected.
"Bayelsa no dey among di top ten most hit states by recent floods " she tok as she ansa di question.
"Jigawa na number one" she add.
Nigeria dey experience serious flooding wey don affect most states for di kontri.
According to tori pipo Channels, di ministry explain how dem arrive at dis conclusion based on di following tins:
- number of deaths recorded
- Displaced pesins per state
- Number of injuries
- partially damaged houses
- houses totally damaged,
- farmlands partially and totally damaged
According to federal goment flood data as at October 24, 2022.
257,913 pesins dey affected for Bayelsa while 166,076 pesins dey affected for Jigawa.
Displaced pipo for Bayelsa na 219,471 while Jigawa na 68,883 .
Di number of injured pesin dem say na 81 for Bayelsa and 148 for Jigawa state respectively.
Also, dem say dem record 58 deaths for Bayelsa while Jigawa be 91.
Di number of houses wey dey partially damaged by floods for Bayelsa na 26,509 and 1,564 for Jigawa while 703 farmlands dey partially damaged for Bayelsa and 3,849 dey affected for Jigawa.
Flood numbers for Nigeria
- Flood don affect 36 states for di kontri and FCT
- 612 pipo don die from flood
- Ova three million pipo dey affected by di flood
- Ova one million pipo dey displaced
- 2776 pipo dey injured
- 181, 600 houses dey partially damaged
- 123,807 houses dey totally damaged
- 176, 852 hectares of farm land dey partially damaged
- 392,300 hectares of farm land dey totally destroyed
- NEMA don reach out to ova one million pipo for 28 states and FCT
Flood dey expected to continue until di end of November 2022.
Nigeria dey used to seasonal flooding, but dis year own worse pass odas.
Goment don blame am on di unusual heavy rain and climate change.