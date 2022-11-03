FG tok di state for Nigeria wey dey most affected by di floods

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

3 November 2022, 20:35 WAT New Informate 51 minutes wey don pass

Authorities for Nigeria don name Jigawa as di worst affected state by flood for di kontri.

Dis na according to di minister of humanitarian affairs, disaster management, and social development.

Sadiya Farouq, say di north west state na di number one and most hit state.

M﻿adam Farouq tok as she bin dey update tori pipo on di flood mata for di kontri

Na during di media chat she react to questions from one tori pesin say most of Bayelsa state dey affected.

"Bayelsa no dey among di top ten most hit states by recent floods " she tok as she ansa di question.

"Jigawa na number one" she add.

Nigeria dey experience serious flooding wey don affect most states for di kontri.

Wetin to do if flood enta your house for Nigeria 18th October 2022

According to tori pipo Channels, di ministry explain how dem arrive at dis conclusion based on di following tins:

number of deaths recorded

Displaced pesins per state

Number of injuries

partially damaged houses

houses totally damaged,

farmlands partially and totally damaged

According to federal goment flood data as at October 24, 2022.

257,913 pesins dey affected for Bayelsa while 166,076 pesins dey affected for Jigawa.

Displaced pipo for Bayelsa na 219,471 while Jigawa na 68,883 .

Di number of injured pesin dem say na 81 for Bayelsa and 148 for Jigawa state respectively.

Also, dem say dem record 58 deaths for Bayelsa while Jigawa be 91.

Di number of houses wey dey partially damaged by floods for Bayelsa na 26,509 and 1,564 for Jigawa while 703 farmlands dey partially damaged for Bayelsa and 3,849 dey affected for Jigawa.

F﻿lood numbers for Nigeria

Flood don affect 36 states for di kontri and FCT

612 pipo don die from flood

Ova three million pipo dey affected by di flood

Ova one million pipo dey displaced

2776 pipo dey injured

181, 600 houses dey partially damaged

123,807 houses dey totally damaged

176, 852 hectares of farm land dey partially damaged

392,300 hectares of farm land dey totally destroyed

NEMA don reach out to ova one million pipo for 28 states and FCT

Flood dey expected to continue until di end of November 2022.

Nigeria dey used to seasonal flooding, but dis year own worse pass odas.