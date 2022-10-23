NAFDAC alert on suspected fake Augmentin tablets and wetin you suppose know

Wia dis foto come from, NAFDAC

23 October 2022, 15:43 WAT New Informate one hour wey don pass

Nigeria joinbodi for Food and Drug Administration and Control don draw di attention of di public say dem don detect one suspected fake Augmentin 625mg tablets wey dey circulate within di di kontri.

Na dis reason make NAFDAC draw ear give all dia formations for di zones and 36 states of di federation including di FCT say make dem carry out surveillance and mop up di falsified Augmentin tablets.

According to NAFDAC, di product no meet labeling requirements.

Dem add say e no get di name of di manufacturer only di address dey dia.

Manufacturing and Expiry dates no also meet di acceptable format.

E no get MAS scratch number wey pesin go take verify say na original.

Di logo “gsk” no dey properly positioned as e be for di original.

Di agency add say ”di listed informate show say di product be fake and counterfeit.

Wia dis foto come from, NAFDAC Wetin we call dis foto, NAFDAC S﻿creen Shot of di fake Augmentin package

Wetin to look out for di fake Augmentin 625mg Tabs

Product Name: Augmentin 625mg.

Batch No.: 562626

Manufacturing date: April 2021

Expiry date: April 2024.

NAFDAC Reg No: 04-1928.

Labelling errors

How to sabi original Augmentin

NAFDAC say make pipo take note say di original Augmentin 625mg get:

Better product label informate

Date markings

Expiration and Manufacture dates

Batch number and

NAFDAC registration number.

All those be something wey pesin go fit read.

NAFDAC also draw ear give wholesalers, distributors, and pharmacies say make dem dey buy medicines from authorized/licensed suppliers’

And make dem increase as dem dey chook eye inside di mata within di supply chain so dem go fit avoid make fake product dey enta market.

De say make dem also make sure say products authenticity, physical condition and labels na sometin wey dem carefully checked.

NAFDAC also advise healthcare providers make dem dey vigilant so dem no go give fake products to unsuspecting patient.