'Dem stuff socks for im mouth' - Kenyan authority give more details on gay activist death

59 minutes wey don pass

Kenyan gay rights activist Edwin Kiprotich Kiptoo, wey pipo sabi as Chiloba, die due to suffocation .

Di goment chief pathologist tell tori pipo say dem stuff pieces of cloth for im mouth and nose.

"E die from asphyxia wey smothering dey cause," Johansen Oduor tok.

“Dem tie one piece of trouser around di nose and mouth. Dem stuff socks for im mouth. E get Cyanosis, wen you look at I fingernails, dem dey bluish in colour wey show say im lack oxygen wen die,”

Oduor say dem no fit find any oda injuries for im body. E also add say dem take more samples to ascertain whether dem fit don drug am before dem kill am.

Im also confam say dem no comot Chiloba eyes as rumors bin claim.

Di chief pathologist add say e fit take dem up to three to four months to release di complete report based on di sampled materials

Dem discover Chiloba body last week inside one metal box for di roadside near di town for Eldoret.

Di motive for im killing neva still dey known

According to one police affidavit dem wey di court for Eldoret, wey be di hometown of Chiloba, make public, thoughts be say im pass away for di house wey im share wit one of di suspects, Jacktone Odhiambo.

Police say Jacktone na di main suspect. Dem also arrest three more suspects in connection wit di murder and seize di vehicle wey dem believe say dem use to dump Chiloba body.

Tributes on social media describe Chiloba, wey dey for im mid-20s, as "an amazing human" and an "iconic fashion designer".

E bin move to Eldoret from di capital, Nairobi, for 2019 to study fashion and dey beginning to make a name for imsef in design, one friend tok.

Last month Chiloba bin write on Instagram say e "go begin to fight for all marginalised pipo", saying dat e imsef bin dey marginalised.