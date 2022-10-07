Fact check: Video wey Nigerian presidential candidate Bola Tinubu post for Twitter na old one?

Chiagozie Nwonwu, BBC Disinformation Unit

Investigation by di BBC Disinformation Unit don find say evidence no dey to support claims say di video wey Presidential candidate of di All Progress Congress (APC) Bola Ahmed Tinubu share for 2 October 2022 don appear for internet before dat day.

Why Tinubu video dey cause tok-tok about wia e dey and why e never show face recently 3rd October 2022

Afta Oga Tinubu share di video, many pipo for internet doubt say na recent video, and some say na old vidoe wey Tinubu handlers share for internet for 2021 and January 2022.

Analyses of di video show say evidence no dey say di video don appear for internet before 2 October 2022.

Some social media users also share screenshots of Google searches to support dia claim say di video don appear for internet for for past.

Di BBC Disinformation Unit put di video through INVid, wey be verification tool. E generate keyframes wey we kon analyse wit Google reverse image search. In-depth analysis of di reverse image search results show say di video neva appear on di internet before 2 October 2022.

Though version of di images wey we investigate show older dates for search results, further analyses show say di dates na from older pages where di video or im keyframe appear as "include".

Includes dey usually happun wen, for instance, di keyframe or image wey pesin dey search appear as "related content" for older YouTube page or webpage.

Di links wey dis keyframes or images appear no go take you to di keyframe or image wey dey referenced.

Di “include” thumbnail wey dey captured for Google search wey dey highlighted above na from di related content wey appear for di Roots TV story from 2020.

Further investigation reveal say di related content di thumbnail come from na YouTube post wey dem upload for 3 October 2022.

We analyse search results wey some Twitter users share as evidence say dem don share di video in di past and we find out say Google dey also pull data from recent tweets.

Di analysis also show say some videos wey pipo dey share no come from di Twitter user wey dem reference. Dis confirm say dem dey mentioned in, reply, originate or retweet di Twitter threat wey Google dey pull data from.

One example of Google pulling data from Tweet by David Hundeyin on 5 October 2022 and date di reference back to February 15 2022 dey reproduced below.

Oda Twitter users use Oga Tinubu clothes as evidence say di video dey old.

However, reverse image search of di photos show say while Oga Tinubu bin dey wear wetin be like same clothes, im shoes dey different. Dis one support di idea say na different days im take di two fotos.

Another sign say di video on di internet dey new na di music wey dem play wit am.

Di song, Organise by Nigerian musician Asake, dey released on 8 September 2022.

Anoda post by Oga Tinubu also lead to accusations say im post old videos.

Analysis of dis image no find any copy say e don appear for internet before di day Oga Tinubu shared am, even though analysis of di newspaper for di image support di assertion na old edition from January.

W﻿ho be Tinubu

Asiwaju Bola Tinubu na former Lagos state govnor, South west Nigeria.

Di two term govnor bin also serve as senator during di brief third republic for Nigeria.

Dis na im first time to contest di presidential election.

Na im party dey currently in office so dat one make dem di party to beat.