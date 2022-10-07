Appeal court order make ASUU call off strike immediately

Di Court of Appeal for Abuja don order members of di Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) wey don dey on strike for nearly eight months to resume work wit immediate effect.

Di appellate court give dis order for one ruling on top one application wey ASUU file wey dey seek permission to appeal di judgement of di National Industrial Court, wey rule say make di striking lecturers resume duty.

Di Court also grant ASUU “conditional leave to appeal di order of di Industrial Court, but insist say ASUU must obey di order of di lower court wit effect from today, October 7.

Di 3-man panel wey Justice Hamman Barka lead tok say for ASUU to file notice of appeal within 7 days, e must show evidence say im members don resume work immediately.

Di panel agree say failure to obey di order go make di appal dey incompetent before di Court of Appeal.

How Nigeria Courts sit on FG vs ASUU case

Afta di several discussions between di goment and di union no bring any correct solution to di long strike, di goment carry ASUU go di National Industrial Court.

Di National Industrial Court on September 22 grant interlocutory order wey order university lecturers to return to work

For im ruling, Justice Polycarp Hamman, di presiding judge say make di striking lecturers to resume work immediately pending di resolution of dia dispute wit di goment.

Di ruling no sweet ASUU for body, e file appeal to challenge di order of di industrial court.

Di appellate court bin don advise di Nigerian goment and di union to settle di mata out of court.

But wen di matter come up for hearing on Thursday, lead counsel for ASUU, Femi Falana (SAN), tell di Court of Appeal say both parties no fit resolve di eight months old strike out of court.

James Igwe, di lawyer wey dey represent federal goment also tell di Court of Appeal say dem no fit resolve di issues.

W﻿hy ASUU dey strike

ASUU currently dey on strike for about eight months.

Di public universities lecturers dey demand di implementation of one agreement di federal goment sign wit dem for 2009 plus oda demands.

One of di major issue wey dey block negotiation between goment delegates and ASUU na di payment platform.

ASUU dey insist say goment must use to take pay dem salary.

Di president of ASUU Victor Emmanuel Osodeke say di National Information and Technology Development Agency (NITDA) wey suppose conduct integrity test on di University Transparency Accountability Solution (UTAS) don abandon am even afta dem upgrade di payment platform.

But Minister of Labour and Productivity, Chris Ngige say ASUU dey try prolong di strike by making negotiation impossible.

E explain give say why dem dey insist on UTAS even wen NITDA say e fail integrity test and pipo fit commit fraud on top di platform wey lead to huge moni.