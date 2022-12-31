Nigeria goment cut warning afta reports say Ilana Omo Oodua wan start radio station

Nigeria goment say e no go tolerate di use of any broadcast facility within or outside di kontri to break di unity of Nigerians.

For one statement by di Director General of di National Broadcasting Commission (NBC), Balarabe Shehu Ilelah, e say “Nigeria no need anoda round of headache and disruption by any tribal interest group.”

Di NBC DG dey react to one statement wey bin dey fly upanda say one group, Ilana Omo Oodua Worldwide go unveil one new radio station wey dem go call Radio Ijangbara on 1 January 2023.

For statement wey di chairman and general secretary of di group sign, dem say di new radio station go dey broadcast from Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Di commission say e no go “tolerate di use of any broadcast facility within or outside Nigeria to create disunity among Nigerians and intentionally or odawise mislead pipo to deliberately become rebels and commit treason.”

E add say nobody fit to use any venue or operate any equipment “for di transmitting sound or vision” weda na through cable, satellite, TV abi radio or even any oda way to broadcast from anywia inside di kontri without permission of di commission.

In recent years, Nigeria don witness oppositions from members of some tribes wey dey call for dia own state.

Di first of dis kain mata na di Radio Biafra wey bin first broadcast before di Nigeria-Biafra war.