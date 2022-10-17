Why Ghana University teachers declare nationwide strike

University teachers for Ghana proceed on nationwide indefinite strike effective today.

De teachers say de reason for dia strike be de failure of govment to address issues related to dia conditions of service.

Members of four labour unions for public universities inside Ghana issue statement to dia members to lay down dia tools.

Why teachers dey strike

According to University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG), Tertiary Education Workers Union (TEWU), Senior Staff Association of Universities of Ghana (SSA-UoG), and the Ghana Association of University Administration (GAUA) de reason for dia strike be sake of failure of govment to address dia fuel, vehicle maintenance den off campus allowances issues.

Inside dia statement dem talk say “National Leaders of UTAG, GAUA, SSA-UoG, and TEWU-GH have make several efforts since April 2022 to address some issues related to dia Fuel, Vehicle Maintenance, and Off-Campus Allowances.”

“However, de Employer fail to present de “terms of payment” for de Vehicle Maintenance and Off-Campus Allowances, which be de main issues in contention” dem add.

Govment response to teacher request

Govment inside meeting last week try address de issues but de teachers say dema approach no be enough.

Inside meeting with dia employer, Minister of Education, Minister of Employment den Labour Relations and, Deputy Minister of Finance, Fair Wages and Salaries Commission and the Director General of Ghana Tertiary Education Commission, dem propose de formation of a 10-member committee to address the Off-Campus Allowance issue.

De teachers however reject dis one sided solution, rather dem push for de enforcement of de 2022 adjusted fuel ex-pump rate of GH¢10.99, which make de meeting end without agreement.

UTAG five week strike earlier dis year

Dis strike go be de second dis year after university teachers embark on five week long strike action from February to March.

De latest strike action go affect academic activities for schools which dey enter de end of dia academic calendar.

During de last strike, most parents lament how dia students dey lose out on quality education sake of de absence of teachers for classroom.

