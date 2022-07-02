Jailed South African paralympic star Oscar Pistorius meet papa of girlfriend wey im kill

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters

one hour wey don pass

Former South Africa paralympic superstar Oscar Pistorius wey dem jailed in 2016 for killing im girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp, bin meet wit di woman papa last week.

Na one lawyer for the Steenkamp family, Tania Koen yarn dis one Friday 1 June, tori pipo Reuters report.

Di lawyer tok say Pistorius take part in a process known as victim-offender dialogue.

Dis kind process na important part of South Africa's restorative justice programme wey dey bring parties affected by a crime together in a so dem go fit achieve closure.

"(I fit) confirm say Barry Steenkamp and Oscar Pistorius participate in victim-offender dialogue on 22 June 2022," Koen tok for one statement.

She tok say she no go make any more comment sake of her client privacy.

Di department of correctional services tok earlier say dem transfer Oscar Pistorius back to Atteridgeville prison near di capital Pretoria, from St Albans Correctional Centre in di Eastern Cape near where Steenkamp's parents live.

Dem bin move am closer to her family late last year. Pistorius, known as "Blade Runner" for im carbon-fibre prosthetic legs, go from public hero to convicted murderer for trial wey draw worldwide interest.

Im dey eligible for parole after serving half of im 13-year sentence.

Singabakho Nxumalo, tok-tok pesin for di department of correctional services, tok for one statement say Pistorius go continue to serve im sentence as participating in di victim-offender dialogue no equal to di end of sentence or parole.

Before, gold medalist Pistorius na di darling of di Paralympic movement for pushing for greater recognition and acceptance of disabled athletes.

Pistorius shoot and kill Steenkamp, a model and law student, inside im bathroom in 2013.

Pistorius say im tink say na intruder but dem jail am in 2016. Dem first give am six years prison sentence.

But after appeal by prosecutors wey tok say di years too small, dem increase di term to 13 years.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images