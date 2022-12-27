'I watch my pregnant wife dey struggle to breathe' - Bolanle husband tok

Di husband of di lawyer wey one Assistant Superintendent of Police, Dambri Vandi shoot im wife for Ajah, Lagos state on Sunday, 25 December don narrate how di incident take happun.

Gbenga Raheem for inside one audio wey don go viral for social media say im and im wife, Bolanle Raheem and dia daughter, plus im wife sister and her children bin dey come from church.

Lawyer Bolanle Raheem bin die afta Vandri Dambri one ASP from Ajiwe Police station shoot her wen she and her family dey return from church on Christmas Day.

Lagos State Police Command confam say dem don arrest di policeman and don take am to di state CID for further investigation.

'Di gunshot create hole for her chest'

Oga Raheem say on dia way from church, dem decide to go jolly.

Dem bin go one supermarket for Abraham Adesanya buy Ice-Cream, dem later go get pizza, na as dem dey go house, di incident occur.

“As we comot di place, we come dey go towards Ajah to go do U-turn to come back Abraham Adesanya. Wen we take di U-turn, we see policemen dey stop some vehicles. As we approach dem, dem say make we stop, and for di process, we hear one loud sound on my wife side window. All of a sudden, I see blood dey gush out from her chest.

“I immediately run out; my sister-in-law, wey dey wit us also run out and hold di policeman; e cock im gun to shoot her too.

"E no make sense to follow am tok, so I go see if e get anytin wey I fit do to help my wife; I see as she dey struggle for breath, and by dat time, my sister-in-law don bring di policeman into di car and don push am to di front seat.

“We drive go one hospital but dem say dem no fit handle am; we later carry her go Grandville Hospital, where dem confam her dead. Di policemen collect her body, put ma inside di truck; dem want make I follow dem but I say I gatz go settle my children.” E tok.

'Di officer bin wan run'

Di sister of lawyer Bolanle wey dey inside di vehicle wit di family wen di shooting happun say di officer bin wan run afta e shoot her but she drag am back put am inside di car so dat dem go fit identify am.

She confam say Bolanle dey pregnant as at di time of her death.

She describe her as very calm pesin, di hope of dia family, di first daughter and di only lawyer wey di family don get.

Calls for Police reform

Many politicians wey include leading presidential candidates for di 2023 general elections, Lagos state govnor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu plus human rights activists and individuals don condemn di death of Bolanle Raheem and don call for Justice.

Many of dem say dis latest shooting, intensify di call for police reform and sanity to end di case of police brutality and extrajudicial killings.

Di Nigerian Bar Association inside statement say dem confam say di policeman wey kill dia member, ASP Dambri Vandi don spend 33 years in service.

NBA President Yakubu Maikyau say dem don arrange one team wey go ensure speedy and thorugh investigation of di crime.

Who be Bolanle Raheem?

Bolanle Raheem na lawyer, di chief executive officer and lead consultant of Croston Homes Consulting wey dey Lagos, southwest Nigeria.

She be member of di Lagos branch of di Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) and na mother of one pikin.

Bolanle na graduate of Olabisi Onabanjo University, Ago Iwoye, Ogun State.