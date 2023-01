Ronaldo, Messi, and Mbappe score as PSG win Riyadh All-Stars

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Cristiano Ronaldo score twice for Riyadh All-Star XI

one hour wey don pass

Cristiano Ronaldo score twice for Riyadh All-Star XI but dem lose dia Exhibition game to PSG 5-4.

Di match na Ronaldo first game for Saudi Arabia since im move to Al-Nassr.

Na di visitors score first wit just two minutes, Lionel Messi collect fine pass from Neymar and di Argentine no waste di pass as im play di ball inside di net.

Ronaldo first goal for di match na from penalty to level di score.

Den PSG player Juan Bernat chop red card for di match for bad tackle on Salem Al Dawsari ,

Di visitors no waste time to take di lead again through Marquinhos from corner kick.

Brazilian forward miss penalty.

Afta di penalty miss na im Ronaldo score im second goal for di match afta im header bin hit post but im sharp to tap the ball inside di net

Na so di first half end 2-2.

List of di 20 richest football clubs for di world 9 hours wey don pass

For di second half PSG retake di lead again! dis time na di french striker do all di hard work

Kylian Mbappe turn Saud Abdulhamid, full-back inside out before im roll di ball to di edge of di six yard box and Sergio Ramos score.

But di lead no last long as PSG just no fit get hold di Allstars down, as dem equalise once more.

Na dia defender Hyeon Soo jang wey equalise from fine delivery from corner kick.

PSG get anoda penalty dis time Kylian Mbappe step up and send Mohamed Al Owais di wrong way as PSG go in front again.

No hat-trick for Ronaldo as dem sub am afta one hour.

PSG also sub Messi and Mbappe too for di second half.