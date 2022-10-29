Crowd gada for South Africa for Zulu King coronation

29 October 2022, 20:08 WAT New Informate one hour wey don pass

South Africa don get new Zulu king wey dem crown for one historic event wey thousands of pipo bin attend for di coastal city of Durban.

King Misuzulu ka Zwelithini bin get official recognition as King by President Cyril Ramaphosa, wey give am certificate of recognition.

Di ceremony na di first Zulu coronation since South Africa became democracy for 1994.

E put end to di long and bitter battle to find who go succeed King Goodwill Zwelithini wey die last year.

Im bin be di longest-serving Zulu king, im serve di throne for almost 50 years.

E bin get six wives and at least 26 children.

Di sudden death of King Misuzulu's mother - a month after being named Queen regent, following her husband's death - further deepened a power struggle in the royal court.

Wetin we call dis foto, Thousands of men wey wear traditional dress attend di event

Prince Bambindlovu Zulu tell BBC say im believe im brother go unite di family and im pipo.

"Our parents go dey proud of dis moment," im tok. "I tink im go be great king."

For im first speech after im coronation, King Misuzulu say im dey do dis journey wit di community and im hope say im go be "catalyst" or reason wey go bring positive change.

"I understand say history don choose me for dis time wen Zulu pipo dey face several challenges," e tok. "Di challenges na poverty, unemployment, lack of trust in goment and traditional leadership, climate change and food insecurity."

President Ramaphosa quote Shaka Zulu, wey be Zulu pipo most influential 18th Century leader, say: "Im, Emperor Shaka, go say: 'On my right na di kontrination, on my left na my clansmen, di ana wetin bind us together'.

"Your majesty, na you be di tin wey bind Amazulu nation together.”

M﻿any firsts

elebratory songs, chants and dance don fill di main stadium for South Africa city of Durban for di historic coronation or crowning of di Zulu king. Di event happun days afta United States warn of risk of terror attack for di kontri. But Police Minister Bheki Cele say di threat no go affect di ceremony for di Moses Mabhida Stadium wia several local and foreign dignitaries dey among tens of thousands of pipo wey dey attend. Di event na di first of so many tins for South Africa. King Zwelithini coronation na di first time wey black president bin dey involved for Zulu coronation.

Di last coronation happun inside rain for 1971 under di apartheid goment, wen dem crown King Goodwill Zwelithini ka Bhekuzulu. As e bin be den, just as e dey now, South Africa traditional leadership bin dey under goment control. But di white-minority authorities dat time bin expect di young king to wear Western attire. Im wear suit show for di event - leopard skin sash na di only tin for im body wey show Zulu culture.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Zulu women wear traditional dresses come di Moses Mabhida Stadium

Dis time, unlike di last coronation, Saturday event dey happun under sunshine wit full display of Zulu culture, including old and young pipo wearing traditional regalia.

"Na joyous occasion, di beginning of new era," Sihawukele Ngubane, wey be professor of African languages for University of KwaZulu-Natal and an expert on Zulu culture, explain.

"Di apartheid-era goment bi give certificate to di king back den. Dis time we expect our king to wear im traditional cloth because we dey now live in democracy and e no get any reason at all his majesty to wear British cloth."

one fifth of South Africa population na Zulu – di kontri biggest ethnic group -and im king dey collect more dan $3.6m of taxpayer-funded budget every year.

na di money dey make south Africa pipo no too send royal family – as par di kontri get eight kings wey dey officially recognised by goment, and na taxpayers dey fund dem.

Many dey question di expensive lifestyle of some of di traditional leaders, with luxury expensive cars and big properties.