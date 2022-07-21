Nigeria Super Falcons no attend training sake of unpaid bonus

Wia dis foto come from, SUPER FALCONS Wetin we call dis foto, Defending champions Nigeria dey knocked out of dis year's Wafcon by hosts Morocco after a semi-final penalty shootout

Nigeria players dey get kwanta wit di kontri football federation (NFF) ahead of dia third-place play-off at di Women Africa Cup of Nations (Wafcon)

None of di Super Falcons players don receive dia allocated allowances or bonus of ova $10,000 for di wins ova Botswana, Burundi and Cameroon.

Di players no attend training on Wednesday evening, and dis one make di NFF to act immediately so dem go fit prevent anoda strike before di match against Zambia on Friday.

"Di players don refuse to leave dia hotel in Casablanca sake of unpaid bonuses," one top NFF official tell BBC Sport Africa.

"Issue also dey sake of unpaid first five days of camp, wey di players expect in dia bank accounts but e neva arrive."

Di financially-stricken NFF, wey receive dia funding from di Nigerian goment don make a $1,000 payment to each player of di nine-time African champions to cover dia10 days' allowance.

NFF president Amaju Pinnick tell BBC Sport Africa on Wednesday im organisation dey "deal wit di issue" - but funds gass come from di kontri's Sports Ministry before any payment fit dey made.

One special adviser to di minister of sports Sunday Dare tok say dem dey "resolve di issue" and di team don receive verbal assurances say dem go dey paid.

"We dey resolve di issues and di NFF don assure di team say dem go get all wey dey due to dem," Toyin Ibitoye tok.

"Di sports ministry don present NFF's request for financial intervention to di relevant quarters and e dey receive urgent attention.

"Di processes for receiving funds from di goment take time and di team now understands dis. Both di ministry and NFF dey work to ensure say tins dey move at a faster pace."

Deja vu for Super Falcons

Dis no be di first time players of Africa's most successful women's side don protest ova unpaid bonuses.

Morocco beat di Super Falcons for di semi-final on Monday and di Nigeria team get concern say dem fit no pay dem afta di tournament.

Nigeria's women's team - di Super Falcons - don do sit-in protests for hotels twice before during previous Wafcons.

Di first one na for South Africa in 2004 afta di West Africans win di title, and anoda one na in 2016 for Abuja afta dem claim dia eight continental crown for Cameroon.

At di 2019 Women's World Cup in France, di players stage anoda sit-in protest ova unpaid salaries and bonuses afta dia Round of 16 elimination by Germany.

Each Super Falcons player in Morocco dey entitled to a $100 daily allowance, $3,000 for each group stage win and $1,500 for a draw.