Instagram log you out? - Dis fit be why

31 October 2022, 19:42 WAT New Informate 42 minutes wey don pass

Instagram users across di world don dey report say dem get issues wit accessing dia profiles.

Di social network wey Meta own say e dey "look into" di problem, wey don cause some pipo to get informate say dem dey suspended from di platform.

DownDetector – wey dey monitors site outages – say e find out say thousands of users dey affected.

Some don see message wey say dem don close dia account for 30 days.

One tweet from di official Instagram Communications account say: "We dey aware say some of una dey get issues of accessing your Instagram account.

"We dey look into am and apologise for di inconvenience."

Di company neva give any more details on wetin cause di unusual issue.

Some users wey still fit log on to di platform don dey report say di number of dia followers dey drop as di accounts wey di suspension issue hit disappear from di site.

