Wetin you suppose know about UAE Cyber and social media laws if you dey travel go dia

one hour wey don pass

Nigerians in Diaspora Commission don clarify di case of one Nigerian lady wey United Arab Emirates send go prison.

UAE sentence Dunchi Lar go one year in prison for breaking one of dia social media laws.

She break dia law afta she share photos and videos of herself and oda pipo for Dubai international airport without permission.

Dis na afta she bin claim say dem detain dem for di airport for her Twitter post for August 31, 2021.

NIDCOM say dem convict her for recording and spreading "offensive" video on social media.

Na Lar bin make and Tweet di viral video of UAE official for di airport.

Di punishment for dis offence na one year jail term or a fine of approximately between $69,000 and $137,000 or both jail term and fine.

Dis law also apply to eavesdropping, recording, photographing, or disclosing audio or video communication of pesin without permission.

Taking photos or videos of dead pesin or accident victim without permission.

Na October 12 dem give Lar di sentence and she get 15 days to appeal di judgment.

M﻿any Nigerians don chook mouth inside Lar case

UAE Cyber crime offence you suppose know

Di mata don make pipo wonder wetin else UAE cyber law.

If you dey reason to travel to United Arab Emiratena serious Cyber offence for dia.