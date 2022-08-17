Rwanda music star Yvan Buravan don die for age of 27
Yvan Buravan, one Rwandan R&B star don die of pancreatic cancer for di age of 27.
Im manager confirm di news of Buravan death give di BBC.
Dem bin dey treat Yvan Burabyo [im real name] wey dey well known as Buravan for India.
E bin don receive treatment for Rwanda and Kenya, before dem transfer am go India.
Dem discover Yvan Burabyo talent wen e become second for one national music competition for di age of 14.
Im hit song ‘Malaika’, wey e release for 2016 make am enta stardom for Rwanda.
For 2018 e win one of di biggest African music contest ‘Prix Découvertes’ organise by RFI and UNESCO.
Many Rwandans on social media dey mourn im death.
We still dey put eye for dis tori...