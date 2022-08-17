Rwanda music star Yvan Buravan don die for age of 27

Wia dis foto come from, Facebook/YvanBuravan

one hour wey don pass

Yvan Buravan, one Rwandan R&B star don die of pancreatic cancer for di age of 27.

Im manager confirm di news of Buravan death give di BBC.

Dem bin dey treat Yvan Burabyo [im real name] wey dey well known as Buravan for India.

E bin don receive treatment for Rwanda and Kenya, before dem transfer am go India.

Dem discover Yvan Burabyo talent wen e become second for one national music competition for di age of 14.

Im hit song ‘Malaika’, wey e release for 2016 make am enta stardom for Rwanda.

For 2018 e win one of di biggest African music contest ‘Prix Découvertes’ organise by RFI and UNESCO.

Many Rwandans on social media dey mourn im death.