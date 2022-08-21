How daughter of Vladmir Putin close friend die for suspected car bombing

Wia dis foto come from, BBC/Telegram

17 minutes wey don pass

Dem don kill di daughter of one close friend of Russia President Vladimir Putin for one suspected car bombing.

Darya Dugina, 29, die afta one explosion for one road outside Moscow, Russia investigative committee tok.

Dem tink say her papa, di Russian philosopher Alexander Dugin, wey dem sabi as "Putin's brain", fit don be di planned target of di attack.

Oga Dugin na prominent ultra-nationalist ideologue wey dem believe say e dey close to di Russian president.

Alexander Dugin and im daughter bin attend one festival near Moscow, wia di philosopher give one lecture.

Di "Tradition" festival wey dey described as a family event for art lovers take place for di Zakharovo estate, wia Russian poet Alexander Pushkin bin once stay before.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Ukraine millionaire businessman, wife die for 'massive' attack from Russia 31st July 2022

Wia dis foto come from, UNKNOWN

Di two bin suppose comot di venue on Saturday evening for di same car, before Mr Dugin reportedly make a decision for di last minute to travel separately.

Unverified footage wey dem post on Telegram appear to show Oga Dugin dey watch in shock as emergency services arrive for di scene of di burning wreck of one motor.

Di BBC neva fit verify di video independently.

Investigators confam say Ms Dugina die at di scene near di village of Bolshiye Vyazemy.

Dem tok say di explosive device dem plant under di car bin go off and di motor catch fire. Forensic and explosive experts still dey investigate.

One official don throway di accuse say Ukraine get hand for di incident.

"Ukraine, of course, no get anytin to do wit am, because we no be criminal state, wey be Russian Federation, and even less a terrorist state."

Mykhailo Podolyak wey be adviser to President Volodymyr Zelensky tok.

Wia dis foto come from, NVESTIGATIVE COMMITTEE OF THE RUSSIAN FEDERATION

Maria Zakharova, di spokeswoman for Russia foreign ministry, tok for one Telegram post say if dem see any Ukrainian link e go amount to "state terrorism".

Even as im no get official position for government, believe be say Alexander Dugin na close ally of di Russian president and dem don even brand am as "Putin Rasputin".

Darya Dugina herself na popular journalist wey don vocally support di invasion of Ukraine.

Earlier dis year US and UK authorities bin sama her sanctions afta accuse say she dey contribute to online "disinformation" about Russia invasion.

For May, she describe di war as "clash of civilisations" for one interview and express pride in di fact say both she and her papa na target of Western sanctions.

US sanction Alexander Dugin in 2015 say im allegedly get hand for Russia annexation of Crimea.

Dem say im writings na deep influence on Oga Putin and say di philosopher na chief architect of di ultra-nationalist ideology endorsed by many for di Kremlin.