To say democracy go end if Tinubu enta office na treason - FG to Obi

54 minutes wey don pass

Di Federal Government don warn di Presidential candidate of t Labour Party, Peter Obi, against “inciting di pipo of di kontri to violence”.

Minister of Information Lai Mohammed issue di warning for Washington DC wen im engage wit international media organisation and think-tanks on di 2023 general elections.

Mohammed tok say e dey wrong for Obi to currently dey challenge di outcome of di election for court and at di same time dey “incite di pipo to violence”.

“You and your deputy no fit dey threaten Nigerians and tok say if dem swear-in di president-elect on 29th, dis go be di end of democracy for Nigeria. Dis na treason,” Mohammed tok.

Di minister tok say Obi statements na statements of pesin wey dey desperate, and add say no be only wen democrat win election im go believe in democracy.

‘2023 elections na di most fairest’

Mohammed tok say di 2023 general elections na di fairest and di most transparent election for Nigeria history.

According to di minister, Obi and di presidential candidate of di Peoples Democratic Party no fit win di case wey dey before di tribunal

E say Obi and Atiku no meet di constitutional requirements to be Nigeria president.

Mohammed say na only Tinubu meet di criteria wey di constitution set for pesin to be president.

INEC declare Tinubu winner

Nigeria election joinbodi di Independent National Electoral Commission bin declare di Presidential Candidate of di All Progressives Congress, APC, Bola Tinubu di winner of di 2023 election.

Di candidates of di APC, PDP and Labour Party bin dey neck to neck. Bola Tinubu win 12 states, Atiku Abubakar also win 12 states. Peter Obi too win 12 states including di FCT.

To win di presidential election for Nigeria, a candidate go need to get di most votes and 25% of ballots cast for two-thirds of Nigeria 36 states to be declared as di winner.

Prof Mahmood Yakubu, di chairman of di Independent National Electoral Commission (Inec) and di National Collation officer for di Presidential election announce say Tinubu meet dat criteria and dey returned elected.

Tinubu score 8,794,726 votes, Atiku poll 6,984,520, while Obi score 6,101,533 votes for di election.

Wetin be treason?

Treason na serious crime. Pesin dey guilty of treason if im betray im kontri by waging war against di goment.

Pesin also dey guilty of treason if im give aid or comfort to im kontri enemies.

Na di most serious offence pesin fit commit against di goment and e dey punishable by death for section 37 of di Nigeria Criminal Code Act.

Section 37 (1) of di Criminal Code Act tok say any pesin wey wage war against di state "in order to intimidate or overawe di President or di Govnor of a State, dey guilty of treason, and dey liable to di punishment of death".

"Any person conspiring wit any pesin, either within or without Nigeria, to levy war against di State wit intent to cause such levying of war as e go be treason if e dey committed by a citizen of Nigeria, dey guilty of treason and dey liable to di punishment of death," subsection 2 tok.

DSS raise alarm on interim goment

Di Department of State Services (DSS) wey be Nigeria secret police bin Nigeria secret police bin tok say dem identify some key players wey dey plot Interim Goment for di kontri.

DSS tok-tok pesin Peter Afunaya for statement say, "na way to set aside di constitution and undermine civil rule and plunge di kontri into avoidable crisis.

Dem further tok say "di planners, for dia many meetings, don weigh various options, wey include, among odas, to sponsor endless violent mass protests for major cities to warrant one declaration of State of Emergency.

DSS say anoda way dem dey plan di Interim Goment na "to obtain frivolous court injunctions to forestall di inauguration of new executive administrations and legislative houses for di Federal and State levels."