Investigators reveal wetin dem see as dem recover Titanic Sub remains

US Coast Guard say dem find suspected human remains inside di parts of di Titan submersible dem recover.

Dem load pieces from di sub, wey bin collapse during dia deep dive to di Titanic, for St John's, Canada, on Wednesday.

Officials reveal say dem find di sub landing frame and a rear cover among di reamins dem recover.

US medical professionals go conduct a formal analysis of di suspected remains, di coast guard tok inside a statement.

Di agency dey di early stages of dia investigation into di causes of di disaster. Di Coast Guard Marine Board of Investigation (MBI) go transport di evidence to one port for US for further analysis and testing.

Video show di wreckage of Titan submersible as dem bring am to shore

MBI chair Capt Jason Neubauer tok for statement say "dem still get plenty work to do to understand di factors wey lead to di catastrophic loss of di Titan and help ensure say dis kain tragedy no go happun again".

"I dey grateful for di coordinated international and interagency support to recover and preserve dis vital evidence wey dey for extreme offshore distance and depths," Capt Neubauer tok.

All five pipo on board di vessel die on June 18 afta e bin collapse about 90 minutes into dia dive to see di famous 1912 shipwreck, wey dey siddon for a depth of 3,800m (12,500ft) for di north Atlantic.

Di passengers wey bin dey inside na di head of OceanGate, wey dey organise di dive, 61-year-old Stockton Rush; British explorer Hamish Harding, 58; Shahzada Dawood, 48, and im son, Suleman Dawood, 19; and French diver Paul-Henry Nargeolet, 77.

Initially officials bin no dey sure about di prospect of recovering any of di deadi bodies.

"Di seafloor na incredibly unforgiving environment," Coast Guard Adm John Mauger tok, shortly afta dem confam di loss of di vessel.

Cpt Neubauer tok at di time say di investigators go take "all precautions" if dem discover human deadi body and say di probe go likely include a formal hearing wit witness testimony.

So far, di coast guard say, dem don find five major pieces of the sub for one large debris field near di bow of di Titanic.

Di debris wey dem bring out from water on Wednesday appear to include at least one titanium end cap, di sub porthole wit di window missing, as well as a titanium ring, landing frame and di end equipment bay, according to BBC science correspondent Jonathan Amos.

Di recovery mission dey lead by Canadian ship Horizon Arctic, wey carry a remotely operated vehicle operated by Pelagic Research Services. Di company tok for statement earlier on Wednesday say dia team don complete one off-shore operations and dem dey return to base.

Many pipo don criticise OceanGate sake of dia safety practices, and former employees bin raise concerns about di Titan sub, wey bin no dey subject to regulation.

For email messages wey BBC see, Oga Rush bin previously dismiss safety worries from one expert, say im dey "tired of industry players wey dey try to use a safety argument to stop innovation".

Anoda former OceanGate employee bin also write inspection report wey identify "plenty issues wey pose serious safety concerns", including how dem dey test di hull.