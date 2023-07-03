What we know about tori say dem 'poison' Zulu King

South Africa Zulu King Misuzulu kaZwelithini no dey hospital and dey in perfect health.

E tok dis afta di traditional prime minister bin say im dey receive treatment for suspected poisoning.

For inside statement di King office release, dem say im go Swaziland to visit im uncle from dia, im do medical check-up for Swaziland

Di gist about di suspected poisoning start afta dem say di King seek medical attention for Eswatini as im bin dey uncomfortable wit getting treatment for South Africa, according to di Prime Minister Chief Mangosuthu Buthelezi.

E dey come afta di sudden death of one of im senior advisers, wey die also of suspected poisoning, Chief Buthelezi add.

But di, king official tok-tok pesin say im dey in "perfect health".

Di monarch currently no dey hospital, dem add say no need to create "unnecessary panic" Prince Africa Zulu tok, for wetin look like an indirect ansa to Chief Buthelezi statement.

Dem crown King Misuzulu in front of thousands of im subjects last October.

But one serious power struggle dey cause wahala for di royal family ova di 48-year-old accession, and recently tensions don dey between di King and Chief Buthelezi.

Di Zulu king no get formal political power and di monarch role within broader South African society dey largely ceremonial, but im dey highly influential wit budget of several million dollars wey goment dey fund every year..

One faction within di family dey challenge im claim to di throne for court, dem insist say im no be di rightful heir of im late father, King Goodwill Zwelithini.

Dem dey insist say anoda son of di late king, Prince Simakade, na im suppose be monarch.

King Zwelithini get six wives and at least 26 children.

Im first wife Queen Sibongile Dlamini-Zulu, and her two daughters dey challenge im will too for court.

One court bin dismiss dia case last year, but dem say dem go appeal against di ruling.

South African police never tok pim ontop di claims.

For im statement, Chief Buthelezi say King Misuzulu senior aide, Douglas Xaba wey bin stay wit am, "die suddenly, dem suspect say im bin dey poisoned".

"Wen im majesty begin to feel unwell, im bin suspect say im too fit don dey poisoned.

"immediately im seek medical treatment for Eswatini. Dem inform me say im majesty bin dey feel uncomfortable to seek treatment for South Africa, as im parents too bin dey receive treatment for South Africa and subsequently die," Chief Buthelezi tok.

Chief Buthelezi add say while di king bin recently appoint Prince Africa as di head of communications for im office, e, as di traditional prime minister, get di obligation to inform di Zulu nation of "dis worrying situation".

"Our immediate concern na di King wellbeing. We as di Zulu nation dey pray for im majesty full and swift recovery.

"if we see any reason for further investigations, den di authorities go handle am," Chief Buthelezi tok.

For im subsequent statement, Prince Africa call wetin dey go on a serious plan "wey no hold water and a desperate narrative to communicate defamatory and baseless claims" about di king health.

"Ultimately, dis go create unnecessary panic and perceptions of instability for di Royal Crown," im add.

However, Prince Africa confam say di monarch don undergone a thorough medical examination for Eswatini while im visit im uncle, King Mswati III.

Di checks wey dem carry out na sake of "our current times of pandemics such as Covid-19 and oda dangerous ailments", and also "to fight against any untimely eventuality, sake of di reports of Oga Xaba sudden passing".

King Misuzulu accession to di throne bin dey sooner dan expected, and many pipo inside di palace dey tok how e take rise.

Im father die during di Covid pandemic for March 2021 of diabetes-related complications.

Im father na Zulu nation longest-reigning monarch, afta im serve on di throne for almost 50 years.

Afta King Misuzulu papa die, im mother, Queen Mantfombi Dlamini-Zulu, become di regent, but she die a month later.

She be di sister of Eswatini King Mswati III – wey be Africa only absolute monarch.

At di time, Chief Buthelezi bin dismiss rumours say she bin chop poison.

Im bin support King Misuzulu accession to di throne afta her death, but recent reports wey don come out dey suggest say di two of dem no dey waka one road again.

Dis na sake of di chairmanship of di Ingonyama Trust Board, wey dey manage big portion of land wey di monarch dey control.