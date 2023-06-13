Why emergence of Akpabio, Abbas matter to Tinubu goment

Di inauguration of di 10th national assembly wey shelle for on 13 June 2023 don signal new era for di legistaive arm of goment for Nigeria.

Dis inauguration follow di end of di ninth session of di Senate and di House of Representatives from 2019 to 2023.

Also di proclamation of new assembly go dey from June 2023- June 2027 - as Nigeria president Bola Tinubu announce am.

Di two chambers bin hold dia valedictory sessions for di last assembly last week Wednesday and Saturday respectively ahead of 11 June to signal di end of dia four-year tenure.

Senators elect vote in Godswill Akpabio as di president of di 10th Senate. Akpabio score 63 to beat im closest rival Abdulaziz Yari wey score 46 votes.

Meanwhile, dem declare Barau Jibrin as deputy senate president unopposed.

For di House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas emerge speaker of di House of Reps for di 10th Assembly with 353 votes.

While Benjamin Okezie Kalu emerge unopposed as di deputy speaker of di House of Representatives.

But dis new era go witness one ogbonge relationship between di legislative and executive arm of gomment for di kontri, Olalekan Ige tok.

Smooth sail for President Tinubu?

Political analyst, Ige say dis na di sake of di smooth electoral process wey bring about di two leaders of di chambers - some tin wey go help Nigeria develop wella if dem manage am well.

"Di national assembly and di presidency suppose work to togeda for di progress of di kontri", e tok.

"Wetin Nigerians na say make we get one prosperous nation wey go guarantee economic progress for di citizens.

"Now as di Legoslative and the executive wan work togeda, dem gatz look at di bigger picture, dat na wetin go generally affect di well being of Nigerians."

Olalekan Ige add say di fact say di president and national assembly members settle for Godswill Akpabio now no mean say evri tin suppose be smooth sailing.

"E no mean say any tin wey di executive bring suppose dey allowed to go without any kind of scrutiny".

Make we look policies and decision wey go make Nigeria better.

"No time for di history of Nigeria wey di kontri dey in despaire for dis moment".

Di removal of fuel subsidy still dey bite hard on citizens, Ige add.

Di analyst also tok say goment no get plenti time to switch di situation of di kontri to a better one.

"Fortunately di national assembly no dey made up of APC members only so dem go get different views, I wan believe."

'Dis na democracy since 1999'

Di analyst further tok about how e be for 1999 to dis period.

E say dis na di first time wey democracy go return to di national assembly since 1999.

Dis na di first time for di history of Nigeria wey di national assemly go get more dan three parties.

We get APC, we get NNPP, we get PDP, Labour Party and odas.

Wit dis dem go make sure say dem go dey able to look di bigger picture.

Make dem no fail to rise to di occasion of scrutiny anytime e dey necessary, difference no mean say you dey quarrel wit di leadership, e add.

So make di national assembly join hands togeda to work for di interest of Nigerians.

NASS competence

For di area of competence of di new leadership oga Ige say im believe say dis two ogbonge pipo get experience so dem go fit deliver.

E say di Senate president Godswill Akpabio on im side get ogbonge record as e be governor for Akwa Ibom state for two terms.

E also bi former minority leader for di senate so e get experience wella.

E also be minister of Niger Delta affairs among oda positions, now e don return to di senate as president.

"E go fit unify diverse opinion"

For di Speaker of House of Representatives Tajudeen Abass, Ige tok say e don dey corridors of di house wit eight years experience.

E get sufficient experience but "unfortunately for am unlike di senate president wey get 108 senators to manage".

"Di speaker of di House of reps get 359 members to manage so e no get di time to say play on di job but e go already sabi di workings of di House. So e suppose dey able to strike balance.

Akpabio profile (Senate President)

Dem born am for 9 December 1962.

E complete im primary education for Methodist Primary School, Ukana, and from dia e go Federal Government College, Port Harcourt, Rivers State for im O' and A' levels certificate.

E study Law for University of Calabar and attend Nigeria Law School for Lagos.

E do work as teacher and for small time, practice for Paul Usoro and Co. wey be law company

E work for EMIS Telecoms Limited wia im become company Managing Director.

For 2002, dem appoint am Commissioner for Petroleum and Natural Resources

E become Akwa Ibom State Govnor under Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) ticket for 2007. E enta again for second term for 2011.

E become Chairman PDP Governors Forum for 2013.

E win Senatorial seats of di Akwa Ibom North West Senatorial District (Ikot Ekpene) for 2015.

For 2015 also e become di Senate Minority Leader

Na for August 2018 Akpabio resign as Senate Minority Leader and port to di All Progressive Congress, APC.

For July 2019, President Muhammadu Buhari nominate am for Minister for Niger Delta Affairs. Senate confam am di following month for August 2019.

For 2019, di Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) bin investigate oga Akpabio ontop alleged N100 billion (N258 million) fraud during im 2007 to 2015 time as govnor, although di corruption police no file any criminal charge las las.

Barau Jibrin na di deputy senate president wey return unopposed.

Tajudeen Abbas (Speaker House of Representatives)

Na for October 1963 dem born Tajudeen Abbas for Zaria, Kaduna State, Nigeria.

Dr Tajudeen Abbas na educationist and politician and e dey represent Zaria federal constituency for Kaduna State, Northern Nigeria.

E attend Kaduna Teachers College (KTC) wia e get Teachers Grade II certificate for 1981. Afta dat, e go Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria and study Business Administration and graduate for 1988.

Later, e obtain Masters degree in business administration from di same institution for 1993. E further im education to doctorate degree in business management from Usman Dan-Fodio University, Sokoto in 2010.

Dr Tajudeen Abbas career start as primary school teacher from 1981 to 1988 before e move to become lecturer for Kaduna State Polytechnic in 1989.

For 1993, e join Kaduna State University (KASU) as a lecturer till 2001. From 2001 to 2005, Dr Tajudeen Abbas work as a marketing manager for NTC Plc.

For 2011 Dr Abbas join politics and election to di House of Representatives to represent Zaria Federal Constituency, Kaduna State on di platform of di All Progressives Congress. E return again to di Green Chambers for 2015 to 2019 and again for 2023.

For di Green Chambers, Dr Tajudeen Abbas don serve as Vice Chairman at Legislative Compliance Committee and dey many committees including National Planning and Economic Development, Public Procurement, Defence, Social Duties, Finance and Commerce.