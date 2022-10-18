Why Australia no want recognise West Jerusalem as Israeli capital again

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

2 hours wey don pass

Australia don reverse one decision dem make four years ago to recognise West Jerusalem as di capital of Israel.

Canberra decision for 2018 don undermine peace and put Australia out of step wit other nations, Foreign Minister Penny Wong tok am.

She stress am say Australia remain one "steadfast friend" to Israel. Im embassy go stay for Tel Aviv.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Di status of Jerusalem na one of di most contested issue between Israel and di Palestinians.

Israel Prime Minister Yair Lapid say: "In light of di way in dem make dis decision for Australia, as a hasty response to one incorrect report for di media, we fit only hope say di Australian goment manage other mata more seriously and professionally.

"Jerusalem na di eternal and united capital of Israel and nothing go ever change dat."

Former US President Donald Trump bin draw international criticism for 2017 wen im reverse decades of American foreign policy by recognising di ancient city as Israel capital. Di US embassy don relocate from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem for May 2018.

Months later, Australia then Prime Minister Scott Morrison announce say im goment go follow suit.

At di time, Oga Morrison say Australia go recognise West Jerusalem immediately but dem no go move im embassy from Tel Aviv until dem achieve one peace settlement.

Oga Morrison goment lose power for one election for May dis year.

On Tuesday, Foreign Minister Penny Wong call di former goment decision one "cynical play" to win ova Jewish voter ahead of one election for Australia.

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters

"I regret say Oga Morrison decision to play politics result in Australia dey shift position, and di distress dis shifts don cause to many pipo for di Australian community wey care deeply about dis issue," she tok.

She reaffirm di kontri"previous and longstanding" position say make dem resolve di status of Jerusalem as part of peace negotiations between Israel and di Palestinian pipo.

Di UK dey currently consider moving im embassy to Jerusalem. Honduras, Guatemala and Kosovo na di only places other than di US wey get embassies for di city.

While Israel regard Jerusalem as im "eternal and undivided" capital, di Palestinians claim East Jerusalem - wey Israel occupy for di 1967 Middle East war - as di capital of a future state.

Di status of Jerusalem reach di heart of di Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Israeli sovereignty over Jerusalem don dey recognise internationally, and according to di 1993 Israel-Palestinian peace accords, dem suppose discuss di final status of Jerusalem for di latter stages of peace talks.

Wetin be di main problems?

E get some issues wey Israel and di Palestine no fit agree on.

Dis include: