Nick Cannon dey Hospitalized for Pneumonia

Wia dis foto come from, Nick Cannon

one hour wey don pass

Ogbonge American actor Nick Cannon don give one health update from im hospital bed say e get Pneumonia.

Nick Cannon for one post for im social media handle say e just need "some solid rest" to get back on im feet afta e suffer from pneumonia.

Di Mask Singer host bin explain say e dey get medical care afta e fall sick.

"Okay, so I guess say I no be Superman," e bin write for Instagram "I promise myself I no go ever come back to dis place again… But dis na great lesson to take care of YOU or YOU no go dey able to take care of everyone else."

Nick tell im fans say no need to send am "well wishes or prayers," as "e be just pneumonia, no be wetin I no fit handle."

"Make una no trip," di 42-year-old tok, as e tok say e only need "some solid rest and I go dey back for di journey to become stronger dan ever," e tok for di post.

Di papa of 11 pikin further tok say e become sick just one day afta e perform for New York for Nick Cannon Presents: Wild 'N Out Live.

"Di Crazy thing be say, last night we bin just dey rock one sold out crowd for Madison square garden for front of thousands of fans, now I dey all alone for one tiny hospital room," e write for im post. "Life be definitely one rollercoaster!"

Di comedian wey dey expect im 12th pikin share photos of am where e wear one beanie cap and face mask from im hospital bed.

E post di hashtag #LupusWarrior.

Nick bin dey open about im struggle wit lupus over di last 10 years.

For 2012, e bin dey hospitalized for kidney failure and blood clots for im lungs den.

Na den e bin sabi about im autoimmune disease diagnosis.

E bin tell Pipo dat time say im kidney condition be "something Im go live wit all im life." As e tok den, "I feel blessed to dey alive."

Wetin be Pneumonia?

According to di British Lung Foundation, Pneumonia na chest infection wey dey affect tiny air sacs for di lungs.

Di condition dey cause sacs to swell up and full with fluid, wey go make am hard for pesin to breathe.

Na bacteria or virus dem dey cause Pneumonia, di most common na Streptococcus pneumoniae.

Pipo wey dey at risk

Anybody fit suffer from pneumonia, dis set of pipo dey more at risk

Baby dem and young children

Pipo wey dey over 65 years

Pipo wey get long-term heart problem, lung or kidney disease

Pipo wey get cancer, especially pipo wey dey on chemotherapy

Smokers

Pipo wey dey on drugs wey dey suppress their immune systems

Antibiotics or mechanical ventilator use for hospitals also fit put pesin at risk.

Di Symptoms include

To Cough out mucus

Fever

Chest pain

Loss of appetite

Fatigue

If e serious well-well di pesin fit cough blood, vomit or your heart rate fit dey very fast.