Fulham vs Arsenal live updates

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

12 March 2023, 14:26 WAT New Informate one minute wey don pass

Two changes dey for di Fulham side wey lost to Brentford on Monday.

Issa Diop drop to di bench as Tosin Adarabioyo return in defence. Bobby De Cordova-Reid replace Willian, wey no dey di squad.

Mikel Arteta make five changes to di Arsenal side wey draw with Sporting Lisbon for di Europa League on Thursday.

Goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale don come back to replace Matt Turner. Jakub Kiwior no dey di squad.

Fabio Vieira drop to di bench, alongside Jorginho and Reiss Nelson. Thomas Partey, Gabriel, Martin Odegaard and Leandro Trossard return to the XI.

Striker Gabriel Jesus go siddon for di bench after returning from injury.

FIRST-HALF

17mins' DISALLOWED GOAL

Fulham 0-0 Arsenal

17mins' Video Assistant Referee

Dem dey check dis for a Gabriel Martinelli offside.

16mins' GOAL - Fulham 0-1 Arsenal

Antonee Robinson own goal

10mins' Fulham defender Tosin Adarabioyo beat Gabriel Martinelli in a duel on di wing.

7mins' Xhaka and Zinchenko switch positions wen Arsenal dey in possession.

5mins' Arsenal pass di ball around dia defence well and dey control di ball. However, one pass from Ramsdale go under di Gabriel and dem give away a cheap throw-in for dia half.

4mins' Saka make di most of a loose touch from Ream and cross di ball into di box from di right. Martinelli swing im boot at am but no fit get a connection on di ball.

1min' Pereira launch imsef into Gabriel wit di Fulham man giving away a free-kick. Early signs say di home side go press with intensity for dis game.

KICK OFF Arsenal start di game for Craven Cottage. Trossard play di ball back to Ramsdale.

Line-ups

Fulham XI: Leno, Tete, Adarabioyo, Reed, Mitrovic, Solomon, Ream, Cordova-Reid, Pereira, Lukic, Robinson.

Subs: Rodak, Wickens, Wilson, James, Vinicius, Diop, Francois, Harris, Robinson.

Arsenal XI: Ramsdale, White, Partey, Gabriel, Saka, Odegaard, Martinelli, Saliba, Trossard, Xhaka, Zinchenko.