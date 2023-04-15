How dem evacuate Japan PM afta pesin throw am wetin look like smoke bomb for event

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters Wetin we call dis foto, Police officers hold one man believed to be di suspect for di smoke-bomb throwing

Japan Prime Minister Fumio Kishida dey safe afta authorities comot am from one public event.

Dem remove di prime minister from di event afta pesin stone am wetin look like smoke bomb.

Authorities don detain one pesin for di scene for Wakayama, wia Oga Kishida bin dey prepare to give speech, local media report.

One witness say dem see one pesin wey throw sometin, followed by smoke, while anoda pesin say dem hear one big big bang. Nobody injure according to reports.

Video show officers on top of one pesin, wey many believe to be di suspect.

Police say dem don make arrest, but so far, dem neva give more details ontop di mata.

Japan public broadcaster, NHK, quote Oga Kishida wen im say "loud blast" for di venue. "Police dey investigate details, but I go like to apologise for worrying many pipo and di wahala di mata don cause dem."

NHK broadcast footage wia crowds of pipo dey run away from di scene.

Di video also show as pipo gada around one man, dem hold am down, and den carry am comot.

Di pesin wey dem detain, dem arrest am on suspicion of obstruction of business, di broadcaster also report.

Video appear to show moment police gada Japan smoke-bomb suspect

Oga Kishida bin just start to deliver im speech afta im tour di fishing harbour for Wakayama for one campaign event wen dem stone am di object and im take cover.

Local media reports say im go continue im planned schedule for di rest di day.

One woman for di scene tell NHK: "I still dey in shock. My heart still dey beat fast."

One pesin wey say im see am say dem see one object dey fly for air say e give dem "bad feeling, so we run very fast".

"Den we hear one really loud noise. E make my daughter cry," e add.

Anoda witness tell NHK say di crowd scatter in panic before dem hear di blast, as pesin say dem don throw bomb.

Hiroshi Moriyama, one member of Oga Kishida Liberal Democratic Party, say: "For sometin like dis to happun in di middle of an election campaign wey be di foundation of democracy dey regrettable. Na unforgivable atrocity."

Violent attacks no common for Japan. But fear dey ontop security around politicians, afta di shooting and killing of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe during campaign last year.