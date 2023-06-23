Why Lagos rank fourth worst city to live for di world

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

35 minutes wey don pass

Dem don rank Lagos as di fourth worst city to live for di world.

Dis informate na according to one 2023 Global liveability report wey Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU), one of di agencies under di Economist of London dey do every year.

Di report bin survey 173 cities.

For 2022, Lagos be di second worst liveable city afta dem hold di position for two years wey follow.

“Even for di bottom of our rankings, cities like Lagos (Nigeria) and Algiers (Algeria) don gain ground, wit some improvements for dia healthcare and education systems.

“Both be kontries wey be energy exporters and to some extent don benefit from higher global oil and gas prices,” di report say.

Lagos rank above Algiers, di kapital of Algeria, Tripoli, Libya kapital and Damascus, wey be di kapital of Syria.

EIU say Lagos move up di ranks afta dem see improvements for healthcare and education but say corruption is still be wahala.

How dis survey dey work?

According to EIU, di concept of liveability dey simple: e dey reason which locations around di world dey provide di best or worst living konditions.

EIU say dem dey determine liveability wit tins like how development levels be, hardship allowance as part of expatriate relocation packages. “Our liveability rating dey quantify di challenges wey fit dey presented to individual lifestyle for any location, wit direct comparison between locations.

Every city dey assigned one rating of comfort for over 30 quality and quantity factors wey go reason like five categories.

Dis include stability, healthcare, culture and environment, education, and infrastructure.

Dem go rate each factor for one city as acceptable, tolerable, uncomfortable, undesirable or intolerable.

For qualitative indicators, rating go dey awarded based on judgement of in-house analysts and in-city contributors.

For quantitative indicators, rating dey calculated based on the performance of some external data points.

Covid-19 affect affect many cities

EIU say dem find out say covid-19 pandemic bin affect living konditions for many cities healthcare infrastructure.

Restrictions and lockdown wey goments sama don also put dia healthcare, culture and environment, and education categories under stress.

Di impact of di pandemic don dey incorporated for our overall liveability score.

“Wit di introduction of new indicators wey go assess dis stress and restriction levels for each city.

• Stress on healthcare resources

• Restrictions on local sporting events

• Restrictions on theatre

• Restrictions on classic and modern music concerts

• Restrictions on restaurants, bars, coffee shops and nightclubs

• Restrictions on educational institutes

Di scores for dis new indicators and im effect dey incorporated for our existing healthcare, culture and environment, and education ratings.

The scores dey compiled and weighted to provide score of 1-100, where 1 dey considered as intolerable and 100 dey considered as ideal.

Di liveability rating dey provided both as overall score and as score for each category.

To provide points of reference, di score also dey given for each category relative to New York, and one overall position for di ranking of 173 cities dey provided.

Di rating

Dis na how EIU dey describe and calculate dia rating.

Di rating na from 100 percent to zero percent.

E mean say any city wey score high percent for di factor wey dey below go chop low ranking.

Challenges to living standards

Day-to-day living dey fine in general, but some aspects of life fit get problem

Negative factors don impact day-to-day living

Liveability dey greatly constrained

Most aspects of living dey severely restricted

Stability (weight: 25% of total)

How di EIU take measure stability for Lagos

Prevalence of petty crime

Prevalence of violent crime

Threat of terror

Threat of military conflict

Threat of civil unrest/conflict

Healthcare (weight: 20% of total)

How di EIU take measure healthcare for Lagos

Availability of private healthcare

Quality of private healthcare

Availability of public healthcare

Quality of public healthcare

Availability of over-di-counter drugs

General healthcare indicators

Culture & Environment (weight: 25% of total)

How dem take measure healthcare for Lagos.

Humidity/temperature rating

Discomfort of climate to travellers

Level of corruption

Social or religious restrictions

Level of censorship

Sporting availability

Cultural availability

Food & drink

Consumer goods & services

Category 4: Education (weight: 10% of total)

How di EIU take measure healthcare for Lagos

Availability of private education

Quality of private education

Public education indicators

Infrastructure (weight: 20% of total)

How di EIU take measure healthcare for Lagos

Quality of road network

Quality of public transport

Quality of international links

Availability of good quality housing

Quality of energy provision

Quality of water provision

Quality of telecommunications

Top 10 positions

Vienna, Austria

Copenhagen, Denmark

Melbourne, Australia

Sydney, Australia

Vancouver, Canada

Zurich, Switzerland

Calgary, Canada

Geneva, Switzerland

Toronto, Canada

Osaka, Japan and Auckland, New Zealand

Bottom 10 positions