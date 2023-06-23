Why Lagos rank fourth worst city to live for di world
Dem don rank Lagos as di fourth worst city to live for di world.
Dis informate na according to one 2023 Global liveability report wey Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU), one of di agencies under di Economist of London dey do every year.
Di report bin survey 173 cities.
For 2022, Lagos be di second worst liveable city afta dem hold di position for two years wey follow.
“Even for di bottom of our rankings, cities like Lagos (Nigeria) and Algiers (Algeria) don gain ground, wit some improvements for dia healthcare and education systems.
“Both be kontries wey be energy exporters and to some extent don benefit from higher global oil and gas prices,” di report say.
Lagos rank above Algiers, di kapital of Algeria, Tripoli, Libya kapital and Damascus, wey be di kapital of Syria.
EIU say Lagos move up di ranks afta dem see improvements for healthcare and education but say corruption is still be wahala.
How dis survey dey work?
According to EIU, di concept of liveability dey simple: e dey reason which locations around di world dey provide di best or worst living konditions.
EIU say dem dey determine liveability wit tins like how development levels be, hardship allowance as part of expatriate relocation packages. “Our liveability rating dey quantify di challenges wey fit dey presented to individual lifestyle for any location, wit direct comparison between locations.
Every city dey assigned one rating of comfort for over 30 quality and quantity factors wey go reason like five categories.
Dis include stability, healthcare, culture and environment, education, and infrastructure.
Dem go rate each factor for one city as acceptable, tolerable, uncomfortable, undesirable or intolerable.
For qualitative indicators, rating go dey awarded based on judgement of in-house analysts and in-city contributors.
For quantitative indicators, rating dey calculated based on the performance of some external data points.
Covid-19 affect affect many cities
EIU say dem find out say covid-19 pandemic bin affect living konditions for many cities healthcare infrastructure.
Restrictions and lockdown wey goments sama don also put dia healthcare, culture and environment, and education categories under stress.
Di impact of di pandemic don dey incorporated for our overall liveability score.
“Wit di introduction of new indicators wey go assess dis stress and restriction levels for each city.
• Stress on healthcare resources
• Restrictions on local sporting events
• Restrictions on theatre
• Restrictions on classic and modern music concerts
• Restrictions on restaurants, bars, coffee shops and nightclubs
• Restrictions on educational institutes
Di scores for dis new indicators and im effect dey incorporated for our existing healthcare, culture and environment, and education ratings.
The scores dey compiled and weighted to provide score of 1-100, where 1 dey considered as intolerable and 100 dey considered as ideal.
Di liveability rating dey provided both as overall score and as score for each category.
To provide points of reference, di score also dey given for each category relative to New York, and one overall position for di ranking of 173 cities dey provided.
Di rating
Dis na how EIU dey describe and calculate dia rating.
Di rating na from 100 percent to zero percent.
E mean say any city wey score high percent for di factor wey dey below go chop low ranking.
- Challenges to living standards
- Day-to-day living dey fine in general, but some aspects of life fit get problem
- Negative factors don impact day-to-day living
- Liveability dey greatly constrained
- Most aspects of living dey severely restricted
Stability (weight: 25% of total)
How di EIU take measure stability for Lagos
- Prevalence of petty crime
- Prevalence of violent crime
- Threat of terror
- Threat of military conflict
- Threat of civil unrest/conflict
Healthcare (weight: 20% of total)
How di EIU take measure healthcare for Lagos
- Availability of private healthcare
- Quality of private healthcare
- Availability of public healthcare
- Quality of public healthcare
- Availability of over-di-counter drugs
- General healthcare indicators
Culture & Environment (weight: 25% of total)
How dem take measure healthcare for Lagos.
- Humidity/temperature rating
- Discomfort of climate to travellers
- Level of corruption
- Social or religious restrictions
- Level of censorship
- Sporting availability
- Cultural availability
- Food & drink
- Consumer goods & services
Category 4: Education (weight: 10% of total)
How di EIU take measure healthcare for Lagos
- Availability of private education
- Quality of private education
- Public education indicators
Infrastructure (weight: 20% of total)
How di EIU take measure healthcare for Lagos
- Quality of road network
- Quality of public transport
- Quality of international links
- Availability of good quality housing
- Quality of energy provision
- Quality of water provision
- Quality of telecommunications
Top 10 positions
- Vienna, Austria
- Copenhagen, Denmark
- Melbourne, Australia
- Sydney, Australia
- Vancouver, Canada
- Zurich, Switzerland
- Calgary, Canada
- Geneva, Switzerland
- Toronto, Canada
- Osaka, Japan and Auckland, New Zealand
Bottom 10 positions
- Damascus, Syria
- Tripoli, Libya
- Algiers, Algeria
- Lagos, Nigeria
- Karachi, Pakistan
- Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea
- Dhaka, Bangladesh
- Harare, Zimbabwe
- Kyiv, Ukraine
- Douala, Cameroon